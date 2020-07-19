Tyrese Haspil arrested for the murder of Fahim Saleh

The police have arrested and charged Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, for the murder of entrepreneur Fahim Saleh. Haspil was reportedly fired by Saleh after he stole more than $90,000. The 33-year-old successful tech entrepreneur reportedly set up a repayment plan for his former employee rather than report the theft to law enforcement.

As previously reported, Fahim Saleh was the founder and CEO of Gokada, a Nigeria-based transportation network. The company recently had some financial trouble due to Nigeria’s decision to ban motorcycle taxis earlier this year. This led to many theories about Saleh’s death due to the professional appearance of the crime scene; however, his personal assistant was soon arrested for the murder.

Here is everything we know about murder suspect Tyrese Devon Haspil.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who is Tyrese Haspil?

Haspil was Saleh’s executive assistant and his duties included handling his finances and other personal affairs. An Instagram page appearing to belong to Haspil is set to private, he describes himself as a gourmand in the bio. A Facebook page, which appears to belong to the suspect only indicates that he is from New York.

The 21-year-old is reportedly from Long Island, New York, and recently went to Hofstra University. A video shows Haspil walking with an unidentified woman just two days before the grizzly murder.

According to the New York Times, Haspel was arrested in the morning on Friday. He was at the lobby of 172 Crosby Street in SoHo where he was reportedly been staying with a female friend at the apartment.

Only four years ago, Mr. Haspil graduated from Central High School in Valley Stream in New York and he won an award for website design. Fahim Saleh was reportedly generous and the New York Times report says the murder suspect was paid well enough to pay off a family debt.

Tyrese is believed to have worked for Saleh for many years, reports indicate he started working for the Gokada CEO at age 16.

A video shows Haspil playing with what appears to be Saleh’s dog Laila with the deceased CEO recording the video.

A VIDEO OF FAHIM SALEH ‘S KILLER

This Guy, Devon Tyrese Haspil was #FahimSaleh ‘s Personal Assistant, who stole 100,000$ from him. When Fahim Saleh found out, HE DIDN’T REPORT HIM!

Instead, He prepared a Repayment plan for him 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/0YBrtSi1MY — YOUR FUTURE WIFE (@Shantellesse) July 17, 2020

Footage shows Haspil buying an electric saw

Haspil went to Home Depot to buy an electric saw and cleaning supplies the morning after he stabbed his former boss to death. Investigators reportedly have credit card activity and video of the suspect purchasing the supplies. Haspil bought the taser with his credit card amid the numerous pieces of evidence linking him to the gruesome crime.

This is Fahim Saleh’s PA, Tyrese Devon Haspil, who was caught on CCTV buying the cleaning supplies, electric saw and taser used in his murder.pic.twitter.com/c1495TlKX9 — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) July 18, 2020

Authorities believe Haspil was interrupted while deposing Fahim Saleh’s body when his cousin pressed the buzzer at the lobby to check on Saleh.

Tyrese Haspil has been charged with second-degree murder. Fahim Saleh is remembered as a brilliant and driven tech entrepreneur that was committed to helping others.