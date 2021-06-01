Turn Me Up Josh dead: Lil Durk announces producer’s death

Hip Hop producer TurnMeUpJosh, who earned several Grammy nominations this year has died. Pic credit: TurnMeUpJosh/Instagram

Hip hop producer Turn Me Up Josh (or TurnMeUpJosh), whose real name is Joshua Samuel, has died, according to rapper Lil Durk.

“Rip turn me up josh smh,” Lil Durk wrote on Twitter.

There is no detail about his cause of death.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An entertainment news blog claims that Samuel’s death was due to complications from an unknown autoimmune disease. However, no other source has corroborated this detail.

Turn Me up Josh was a fast-rising Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling music engineer and producer from Houston.

Samuel was an Atlanta-based producer and has worked with artists such as Lil Durk, Drake, Nipsey Hussle, DaBaby, and Kehlani.

He recently worked with Chicago rapper Lil Durk on his new album The Voice, which earned him three Grammy nominations. He worked on songs such as Death Ain’t Easy, The Voice, and Backdoor.

TurnMeUpJosh made his name in Hip Hop as an engineer. He garnered acclaim for engineering Migos’ 2013 breakout single Versace and their early mixtape.

He also engineered Drake’s single featuring and Lil Durk’s Laugh Now Cry Later, which earned him another Grammy nomination.

Pic credit: @lildurk/Twitter

Turn Me Up Josh teases Lil Baby and Lil Durk Album

The late producer teased an upcoming project with Lil Durk and Lil Baby. The duo rap superstars are releasing their collaborative album Voice Of The Heroes on June 4.

Josh reportedly worked on many of the upcoming album’s tracks and teased on Instagram that he may have produced all the songs on the album.

“@lilbaby x @lildurk album otw I might produce the whole album! Hope y’all ready.”

In his last tweet, Josh Samuels posted a photo of himself in the studio with Lil Baby working on the highly anticipated album.

Tributes pour in for Josh Samuels

Young Thug’s engineer Alex Tumay is among the Hip Hop mourners who’ve paid tribute to Turn Me Up Josh’s loss on social media.

“Can’t believe I’m reading this. RIP TurnMeUpJosh man. A pillar of the Atlanta recording community,” Tumay tweeted.

Pic credit: @alextumay/Twitter

Hip Hop producers Metro Boomin, London On Da Track, Murda on tha Beat also paid their condolences to Josh Samuels.

Several members of the Hip Hop community passed away on Monday in unrelated incidents.

Rapper Lil Loaded also passed away on Monday, and rising Brooklyn rapper Supa Gates succumbed to his injuries from a shooting in April.