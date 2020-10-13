Transgender rapper Sidney Starr calls Darius McCrary ‘daddy’ on Instagram, fuels dating rumors

Love and Hip Hop New York cast member Sidney Starr fueled dating rumor after flirting with actor Darius McCrary on Instagram. The 44-year-old actor, best known as Eddie Winslow on hit sitcom Family Matters, posted a video on his Instagram page supporting the reality TV star’s latest music video.

“The Undeniable Sidney Starr,” he wrote in the caption. He continued, “what’s understood don’t need to be explained xoxoxo,” to which she responded, “Thanks baby baby !!!!!!”

The pair continued to fuel dating rumors after McCrary posted a selfie in bed. Sydney commented, “Sexy daddy goodnight xoxo,” along with three heart-eyed emojis. McCrary, who played Malcolm Winters in drama series The Young and the Restless, responded with some heart-eyed emojis of his own.

While the pair are openly flirting on Instagram, it is unclear whether they are in a relationship.

Sidney Starr &…..Eddie Winslow?! 2020 girl you just ain’t done yet, eh? pic.twitter.com/TNoHIDpP1O — Me’Kyel MiYours 🎃 (@theinfamousRIOT) October 13, 2020

Sidney Starr is best known for claiming to date rapper Chingy and her appearance on Love and Hip Hop: New York. The 40-year-old rapper attributes the rumor, which she later admitted was false, to the end of his career. He revealed in an interview that he lost a record deal due to the rumor, which was sparked from a picture.

Starr apologized to Chingy and explained her actions in an interview:

“I met him as a fan because I was a backup dancer. He didn’t know anything about me or about my background. I just want everyone to know the things I said about Chingy weren’t true. I made a mistake.”

The reality TV star then admitted she did it for attention. “Being trans is hard and I thought what I was doing gave me a little notoriety, people paid attention to me. It was the biggest mistake I ever made in my life.”

In the early 2000’s, Chingy rose to fame with his hit single “Right Thurr.”

McCrary was in a high-profile relationship with Karrine Steffans, to whom he =was married for about two years. McCrary has been married three times in total, most recently to Tammy Brawner, whom he divorced in 2017. Shortly before they went their separate ways, Brawner was granted a restraining order against McCrary after claiming that he had abused her and their 1-year-old daughter.

Karrine Steffans also accused the former Family Matters star of abuse.

In LHHNY, Sidney Starr considered getting gender reassignment surgery and was surprised at the cost. However, she claimed in a previous interview that she had a gender reassignment surgery when she was 23.

Sidney Starr PDA with boyfriend on Instagram

The reality TV star still has a video from a few weeks ago with her boyfriend, claiming the pair are in love after rumors that they split.

“Yea we kinda in love or whatever.” She wrote in the caption. “It’s nice to find a man who likes you no matter if your a known transgender female.. … y’all thought he was gone huh we just been private lately …”

She reacted to the dating rumors with McCrary on Twitter by calling the actor her “boo.” The reality TV star has admitted to dating multiple men at once and maybe maintaining more than one relationship.