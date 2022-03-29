Tracee Ellis Ross walks the Oscars red carpet in a very daring strapless dress and her fans are freaking out 

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns as a lady in red. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Tracee Ellis Ross defied gravity in a strapless red dress for the red carpet of the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

The Black-ish star topped Oscar 2022 best-dressed lists with her daring strapless gown and elegant appearance.

The actress, who is no stranger to bright colors, wore an eye-popping ​​Carolina Herrera gown. Her outfit received mixed reviews; some thought the bodice was too small. But others appreciated Tracee’s fashion risk and filled her Instagram comments with praise.

Tracee Ellis Ross works the Oscars red carpet in a daring red strapless gown

Tracee Ellis Ross commanded attention in her bright red Oscars gown. The daughter of Diana Ross wore a bright red gown by Carolina Herrera–the dress stood out even against the red carpet. The bottom half of her gown flared outward as a version of a mermaid cut.

Her strapless gown had a sweetheart neckline that allowed her diamond necklace by NIWAKA to sparkle.

She wore red Christian Louboutin heels that matched her dress. Her hair was slicked bag in an elegant bun, and she wore pearl earrings.

She shared a series of photos on her Instagram to highlight her fashion choices.

She wrote in the caption, “Oscars, baby!” Tracee also tagged her extensive crew, which included stylist Karla Welch.

Karla styled Hailey Bieber for the Vanity Fair Oscar party that received rave reviews.

Joe Zee commented, “Just literally called this out as on ABC pre-show a minute after you arrived.. LOVE THIS.”

Other commenters left heart emojis and kind words.

Tracee Ellis Ross works hard for her fit physique

Fans marveled at Tracee’s fit physique and wondered what she did to attain her muscular body. Tracee Ellis Ross takes fitness seriously and works with famed fitness instructor Tracey Anderson and other trainers to perfect her physique.

Tracee doesn’t put on airs about her body– she works hard to look that way. She said about her fitness habits, “At 18 I might have woken up like this. At 45 I f***ing work for it.”

Tracee isn’t lying; she exercises three to four times per week and twice on the weekends.

The grown-ish star posts fitness videos on her Instagram when she isn’t sharing fashion pictures. Recently, Tracee tried a new technique where she wore cuffs on her thighs to restrict blood flow.

She writes in the caption, ”Explanation on the cuffs: BFR or blood flow restriction training allows you to get the same results with a lighter load as you would with a heavier load. I use these for the first 10 minutes of my workout. Thank you to the mad scientist over at @smarttoolsusa for these.”

Black-ish Season 8 airs on Tuesday nights on ABC.