Oscars 2022: The best and worst dressed of the 94th Academy Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, and Timothee Chalemet all made a big impression on the Oscars’ red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Sunday night was star-studded and sparkly as ever as some of the world’s hottest celebrities all came together to celebrate the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

And while much of the chatter post-Oscars’ night has been about Will Smith and that slap heard around the world, there’s still plenty of time to talk fashion.

There were a lot of really unique looks on the red carpet last night. Some outfits missed the mark, and of course, there has been some debate about whether an outfit was on the best or worst dressed list, proving that fashion is subjective and what one person loves, another will probably hate.

So with that in mind, here is our best and worst dressed list from the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Tracee Ellis Ross — Best dressed

It’s always good to start with a positive, and I’m sure that Tracee Ellis Ross knew she’d stand out in a bright red, strapless Carolina Herrera gown.

On Oscars night, Tracee took a significant risk, which fashion devotees seem to be split on. But make no mistake, we believe this red dress was a fashion, yes, and while many remarked about how daring this dress was, we’d like to invite you to follow Ms. Ross on Instagram, and you’ll find out that she’s all about taking fashion risks.

Tracee Ellis Ross dares to wear this red Carolina Herrera dress to the Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Timothee Chalamet — Worst dressed

Timothee Chalamet almost won the night in his gender-neutral take on Louis Vuitton womens’ wear. He plucked his outfit right out of the Spring-Summer 2022 collection but then, it’s as if he forgot to pick out a shirt.

Chalamet received quite a bit of praise on Oscars night for taking such a huge risk. But risks sometimes don’t hit the mark, and in this case, we think that the Call Me By Your Name actor would have been more comfortable and a bit more dressed-up looking if he had just worn a shirt.

Timothee Chalamet and his missing shirt at the Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Zendaya — Best Dressed

Everything Zendaya touches turns to gold. The Euphoria actress and her outfit were highly anticipated and even trended before hitting the red carpet. Everyone wanted to know what Zendaya was wearing, and her big reveal did not disappoint.

Zendaya is a silver vision on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Zendaya was stunning in Valentino, wearing a cropped, satin, button-down blouse and a sequined silver floor-length skirt with a short train, making the ensemble feel very dressy and chic.

Kristen Stewart — Worst dressed

Kristen Stewart took a risk, and not all risks work out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Much like Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Stewart has fashion critics divided on this outfit worn on the red carpet of the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Stewart is known for making bold choices in both fashion and film — and usually, they work out pretty well for her. But wearing micro-shorts to the Oscars is a bit too casual for this viewer, and her ensemble reeked of “business on top, party down below.”

Pairing a long-sleeved suit jacket with shorts is awkward (see Wesley Snipes) and doesn’t make for a well-balanced look. Not to mention Stewart’s hair, which looked like she may have done it herself… the night before the show.

Jessica Chastain — Best dressed

Jessica Chastain not only took home the Oscar for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, but she also won us over with an incredible gold to purple ombre Gucci dress.

It was the perfect dress for accepting an award for a movie about Tammy Faye Baker or for winning any award, really.

Chastain, usually known for making safer clothing choices, literally dazzled in the shimmery number, and we still can’t get over how amazing the dress looked as it glided across her body and spread out at the bottom with a full ruffled skirt.

Diane Warren — Worst dressed

Diane Warren made quite an impression in this green suit at the Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Diane Warren is a legend when it comes to making Oscar-worthy music, and she’s been nominated 13 times for her soundtrack work. While Warren lost to Billie Eilish after being nominated for Best Original Song for her work on Four Good Days, it is her outfit that has everyone talking.

Warren walked the Oscars red carpet in a bright green suit with black lapels. She carried a sparkling boombox clutch and sported a bright blue ribbon to signify her support for Ukraine, and the outfit was memorable in all the worst ways.

Lupita Nyong’o — Best dressed

Lupita Nyong’o is always a vision, and on Sunday night, she proved that once again as she walked the Oscars red carpet.

Nyong’o dressed in a gold Prada dress that elicited many comments about how she looked like an Oscars Award herself, and her hair pulled up into a chic updo of sisterlocks was the perfect compliment.

Wesley Snipes — Worst dressed

We’ll end this look back at the best and worst of Oscars 2022 fashion with Wesley Snipes, who showed up to the red carpet in a formal suit jacket, shorts, and stockings, all in a monochrome plum that left him looking a bit silly to be quite honest.

Snipes could have pulled off this look had he worn slacks instead of dressy shorts. Still, this head-to-toe monochromatic look completely overshadowed his onstage appearance alongside Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez, where they both presented the award for Achievement in Cinematography and celebrated the 30th anniversary of their classic, White Men Can’t Jump.

Overall, the 94th Annual Academy Awards red carpet was one of the safest in terms of fashion over the years. We didn’t see anything near the unflattering drip dress worn by Laura Dern in 2020 or Demi Moore’s fancy bike shorts with a tail from 1989.

But it’s worth noting that shorts on the red carpet are still a no-go, at least for us, and classic, clean lines will always prevail, even when it comes to a daring dress as Tracee Ellis Ross graced us with this year.

When it comes to the night’s big winner, we’d have to give that to Jessica Chastain. She made a bold move with a big dress that not only thrilled us and most everyone else watching, but she also managed to capture the essence and the extra-ness of Tammy Faye Baker, whom she was playing in the role that won her the Best Actress statue and all our respect.

Now, let’s get back to the Will Smith memes — here’s our take on the best ones to hit the internet since he took the Oscars stage and smacked Chris Rock.