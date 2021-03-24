Topanga from Boy Meets World’s husband is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp guy Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel played Topanga Lawrence on ABC’s teen sitcom Boy Meets World. She is married to comedian Jensen Karp. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Actress Danielle Fishel, best known for playing Topanga Lawrence on ABC’s ’90s teen sitcom Boy Meets World, is married to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp guy Jensen Karp, and fans have been freaking out on social media after the word got around.

Fishel, 39, who also reprised her role as Topanga on Disney’s spinoff series, Girl Meets World, wed Karp in 2018 and they share a son, Adler, who is one year old.

Jensen Karp, 41, is the writer, comedian, and podcaster guy who went viral on social media after he took to Twitter on Monday to share in a series of tweets (see tweets below) that he found shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He tweeted that he got in touch with the company that makes the cereal brand and that they were investigating his claim.

He also responded to some social media users who claimed that he “faked” the claim.

However, many social media users were not aware that Fishel and Karp were married until they got the information from media outlets, such as the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Alright, I’m looping in @GeneralMills because I’m genuinely nervous I will never eat (or sleep) again without answers. https://t.co/b3OtYyqLjG — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Something regarding the stupid “Did he fake this?” take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it’s only “viral” because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it pic.twitter.com/WOt9j2V0sg — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks! — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

pic.twitter.com/fm7hUOP3yx Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons March 23, 2021

Fishel is married to Karp: hilarious takes on Twitter

Social media users who first learned that Karp is married to Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on Boy Meets World, began spreading the word on social media.

“Guys. I just learned that shrimp tail Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy Jensen KARP is married to Topanga from Boy Meets World whose maiden name is FISHEL,” Twitter user Jenna Golden tweeted.

Pic credit: @jigolden/Twitter

Twitter soon become flooded with hilarious tweets and memes about the couple.

A Twitter user who shared that she learned that Karp is married to Fishel joked that Danielle’s last name has the word “fish” in it while Jensen’s last name is Karp.

Karp sounds like Carp, the name of a type of fish.

Some joked about the actress’s married name: Danielle Fishel-Karp, while others joked that Karp appeared to have a knack for finding things related to tasty marine life, such as “Fishel,” “shrimps,” and “Karp.”

Here are a few of the hilarious takes that play on the words “shrimp,” “Karp,” and “Fishel.”

Pic credit: @HarveyBar22/Twitter

wait a minute…jensen KARP found SHRIMP in his cereal and is married to danielle FISHel??? this goes too deep… pic.twitter.com/fdmQcM1czl — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) March 24, 2021

Topanga is named FISHEL, married a KARP, and famously went to a SCHOOL…when this tweet went viral it SCALED. #thinkaboutit pic.twitter.com/Jo4GHXfust — Stefan Sirucek 4' 11" IQ 3000 (@sirstefan) March 24, 2021

Jensen Karp used to be known as Topanga's husband, but now Danielle Fishel is known as Cinnamon Toast Shrimp's wife. pic.twitter.com/9Kb6t5Flu2 — RS Kovach (@rskovach) March 24, 2021

Fishel is also a director and Karp is a former rapper

Although Fishel is best known for playing Topanga on Boy Meets World (from 2014 until 2017), she also played Jennifer on the ABC sitcom Full House.

She played roles in several films, including Gloria in Longshot and Maria in the comedy film National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze.

She directed episodes of TV shows such as Girl Meets World, Sydney to the Max, and Raven’s Home, according to IMDb.

Karp is a writer, comedian, podcast host, and art gallery owner.

He is also a former rapper known by the stage name Hot Karl. He was signed to Interscope as a young rapper.