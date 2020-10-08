Tim Weatherspoon: Who is Kelly Rowland’s husband and baby daddy

Former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland has announced that she is expecting a second child with husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

She announced the pregnancy in an interview after sitting down recently with Women’s Health.

Rowland said she and Weatherspoon had loosely discussed the idea of having a second child together, but once COVID hit, they decided not to make any firm commitments.

Their son Titan turns 6 this November.

However, Kelly says she was surprised to learn that she’d become pregnant a short time later. The couple was hesitant to announce the news because of all the problems affecting the country.

Thankfully, she changed her mind and decided to share the joy.

She explained their decision to share the news: “you still want to remind people life is important.”

The singer also spoke about how she is approaching 40 and grateful that she can still give birth.

She said, “Being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

The former Destiny Child member also expressed concern that her fans will be disappointed that she’ll now be having a baby instead of releasing her fifth solo album.

However, she says it is still coming at some point in the future.

Who is Tim Weatherspoon?

Tim and Kelly got married in March 2014 in a very private ceremony in Costa Rica. In an interview with ENews, Kelly revealed how he proposed to her while speaking on Skype.

She was in Bulgaria at the time.

The couple welcomed their son Titan Jewell to the family in November 2014.

Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon, is a manager in the entertainment industry who has largely managed to stay out of the limelight. Kelly doesn’t talk much about her relationship with Tim.

However, she once admitted in an interview they like to spice up their sex lives by dressing up and role-playing.

We also know Tim celebrates his birthday in January, and in 2017, the couple celebrated the day at the White House.

Find Tim Weatherspoon on Instagram

Tim is on Instagram, and he has a very respectable 60,000 followers. You can find him at @timspoon. His feed shows what a proud husband and father he is, as it’s full pictures of Kelly and Titan.

His latest post was from yesterday when he put up a pic of Kelly showing off her baby bump with several pics, including one of her on the cover of Women’s Health.

He wrote: “Adding to the Weatherspoon legacy.”

