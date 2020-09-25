Billie Lourd was pregnant! Carrie Fisher’s daughter gives birth with fiance Austin Rydell

Actress Billie Catherine Lourd has shocked fans by announcing the surprising revelation that she’s just given birth to a baby boy.

Billie had the baby with her fiance, fellow actor Austin Rydell. It is their first child. The 28-year-old new mother was the only child of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, who tragically died four years ago following a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA.

Billie and Austin had managed to keep the whole pregnancy under wraps, and it was clearly a surprise to all the Hollywood celebs who rushed to give their congratulations over social media.

Billie made the happy announcement late on Thursday night (September 24) through her Instagram feed. She posted a pic of an adorable pair of baby feet and wrote: “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.”

Billie Lourd’s baby is named after Carrie Fisher

Kingston’s second name, “Fisher,” is a tribute to his late grandmother, Carrie Fisher.

At the time of writing, Billie’s post had received over 300,000 likes and thousands of messages of congratulations, many of which were from some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Congratulations poured in on social media

Carrie Fisher’s old Star Wars colleague, Mark Hamill, was one of the first to congratulate the happy couple. He wrote on Twitter: “I can’t think of another baby with both “KING” AND “LORD” in their name. Nice.”

Actress Emma Roberts wrote: “Screaming!!! Love you guys so much,” and Diana Silvers clearly couldn’t hide her excitement when she exclaimed: “WHATT!!!!!! OH MY GOD BILLIE YES WOW AUSTYN WOW!!’ CONGRATS YOU GUYS.”

Jamie Lee Curtis couldn’t hide her excitement when she wrote, “WAIT What?” Kelly Ripa added: “Congrats! We love you so much!!!” followed by a serious number of heart emojis.

Zelda Williams wrote: “Yaaaaay! Congrats lovebug, and a big socially distant squeeze to you and to the new littlest Lourd!” And Nico Hiraga went for, “YOU’RE S***TTTTTING ME.”

Billie and Austin have been dating since 2016. There was recently some gossip that the pair had split up, but today’s news suggests the rumors were unfounded.

In other possible baby news, fans of Jennifer Lawrence have been speculating that the Oscar-winning actress might be pregnant after pictures emerged of her wandering around New York with what they believed was a baby bump.

And back in July, Nicki Minaj also used Instagram to announce that she was pregnant, with a series of pics that showed off an impressive-looking baby bump. The singer is having the baby with her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.