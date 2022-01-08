TikTok stars Chris Olsen and Ian Paget confirm break-up after 2 years

TikTok couple Chris Olsen and Ian Paget called it quits. Pic credit: @chrisolsen/Instagram

The online world was rocked after influencer couple Chris Olsen and Ian Paget announced their break-up. The couple had been dating for two years, sharing their lives with their followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Using his creative expression of choice — short social media videos — Olsen publicly broke the devastating news. Additionally, they released exclusive statements to the entertainment outlet E! News.

Olsen and Paget celebrated their two-year anniversary on September 28, 2021. Posting a cuddly selfie on his Instagram, the TikToker wrote, “2 years of Chris & Ian. Happy anniversary, Ian.” Paget returned the sentiment with a post of his own, writing, “2 years with my sweetheart. happy anniversary Christopher!”

Olsen posts video announcing break-up

Best known for his comedic and relatable content, Olsen kept his brand consistent while announcing their split. Nodding his head to the trendy remix of Drilla Freestyle Opps and Blocks by Harlem Spartans, MizOrMac, and Bis, his on-video caption read, “when you break up but are still friends.”

The video pans and reveals Paget beside him, nodding in unison. “Not an end, just a shift @ianpaget,” wrote the influencer.

Fans were shocked, instantly hitting Twitter to share their commentary. “Chris and Ian” has been trending on the platform since the announcement that they called it quits. At the time of reporting, it is trending with 2,165 tweets.

Fans are expressing their sympathies for the newly broken-up duo and reminiscing on their favorite couple moments.

me learning that Chris and Ian broke up pic.twitter.com/qI3d7Q6MGB — José Alonso Muñoz (@JoseAlonsoMunoz) January 7, 2022

Olsen and Paget wish each other the best

Speaking to E! News, Olsen and Paget both released statements about their break-up. Olsen told the outlet, “I’ll always have so much love for Ian. We’ve been through an incredible amount together, and we’ll always be connected in a beautiful way.”

However, he reassured his fans that this won’t be the last seen of the two. Olsen continued, “While we’re going to take some time apart and grow as individuals, this isn’t the end of our time together, but a shift. I can’t wait to keep cheering him on.”

Paget, who is also an actor and dancer, cemented this fact — calling the other man his “best friend.” He expressed, “The past couple of weeks have been difficult for Chris and me, but ultimately, he’s my best friend and always will be.”

He added, “While we’re not boyfriends anymore, we’re excited to explore our new relationship moving forward. We thank everyone for their continued love and support, in a way, this is just the beginning.”