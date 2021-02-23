Tiger Woods car wreck: Pictures emerge of mangled SUV as golfer receives surgery for leg injuries

Pictures emerge of mangled SUV as golfer receives surgery for leg injuries. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Globe-Photos

It has just been reported that golf professional Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash around 7:12 a.m. PST, this morning. The accident happened in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Woods was the only person in the vehicle during the accident and it has been ruled as a single-car collision. The crash is currently being investigated by the LA County Sheriff.

CBS Sports has confirmed that Woods is currently in surgery and was admitted to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to be treated for “moderate to critical” injuries.

According to anonymous sources from the law enforcement office, they told LA Times that during the accident, Woods was “traveling at a high rate of speed” and he “lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider” causing his SUV to roll over multiple times.

The LA County Sheriff’s office has released a statement confirming that Woods was behind the wheel. They wrote, “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics.”

They went on to add that the traffic investigation is ongoing.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

A video was captured and reported on by Fox News. Shared to Twitter by anchor Cody Chaffins, he writes, “A look at the car Tiger Woods was in” before sharing a drone video of the accident.

A look at the car Tiger Woods was in. https://t.co/biSQfMW0sK pic.twitter.com/WubFojEGfi — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 23, 2021

The car in the video is entirely mangled and laying on its side with pieces of the car shattered around the nearby vicinity. There appears to be damage all-around the vehicle, predominantly in the front, rear and on the side where it landed.

In the same article mentioned above, LA Times stated that the road Woods was driving on, Hawthorne Boulevard, is known to be “curvy” and “steep.”

In Chaffin’s following tweets, he includes “a closer look” at the damaged vehicle.

A closer look at the vehicle Tiger Woods was in pic.twitter.com/PLQzCvAB2G — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 23, 2021

Looking closer at the scene of the accident, he observes that it looks like the car landed “about a tenth of a mile from where Tiger Woods’ car first collided with a sign and crossed the median to where the car ended up.”

And that, “the car was coming down a hill.”

Appears to be about a tenth of a mile from where Tiger Woods car first collided with a sign and crossed the median to where the car ended up. The car was coming down a hill pic.twitter.com/RsWj5xMbCm — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 23, 2021

He also mentions that a golf can be seen in the footage, as just yesterday David Spade shared that he was playing golf with Woods.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021



Welsh football player Gareth Bale and golfer Justin Thomas have both expressed their sympathies for the injured golfer.

Tiger Woods is expected to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.