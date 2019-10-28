Payout for Zozo Championship: How much money did Tiger Woods win yesterday?

Tiger Woods entered the record books and added several more dollars to his career earnings with his payout for the Zozo Championship win on Sunday. Woods was able to tie a record held by golfing star Sam Snead and win a tournament where he was a 40-1 competitor on the odds. Here are more details about his latest win and how much money Tiger Woods won with yesterday in Japan.

Woods holds off Matsuyama, ties Snead’s record

In Chiba, Japan, Woods was able to finish at 19-under to hold off Hideki Matsuyama who finished at 16-under. Woods’ final round at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club saw him shoot 67 to complete his Zozo tournament at 261. It was a surprising victory outside of the United States, but another milestone in Woods’ All-Star career.

This was Woods’ return to action following a surgical procedure on his knee back in August, making it another sweet victory. It follows his thrilling win from several months ago when Woods claimed his fifth career Masters following surgery, recovery, and tour setbacks.

A rain delay held things up in Chiba, but Woods played through 29 holes on Sunday. He held the lead or shared it at the event for all five days it took place. About that, Woods said, “Five days at the top of the board is a long time, and it’s stressful.” However, it brought him yet another win, and a record-tying one.

This one was Woods’ 82nd career victory. That win makes history for Woods, tying a record Sam Snead has held for 54 years. Snead achieved it at an older age than Tiger, as he was 52 when he won his 82nd tournament back in 1965. Woods, currently 43, was appreciative of the record, speaking on his global impact after the game. He said, “it’s about being consistent and doing it for a long time.”

“To have won this tournament in Japan, it’s just so ironic because I’ve always been a global player,” Woods said as reported by ESPN. “I’ve always played all around the world, and to tie the record outside the United States is pretty cool.”

How much is Woods’ payout for Zozo Championship?

Tiger Woods takes the biggest share of the overall purse as his Zozo Championship payout. He won $1,755,000 for his latest victory outside of the United States. Second-place finisher Matsuyama also took just over $1 million, while Sung-jae Im and Rory McIlroy each received $565,000 for finishing in a tie for third place.

2019 Zozo top 10 with earnings:

01 Tiger Woods -19 ($1,755,00)

02 Hideki Matsuyama -16 ($1,053,000)

03-T Sung-jae Im -13 ($565,000)

03-T Rory McIlroy -13 ($565,000)

05 Gary Woodland -12 ($390,000)

06-T Billy Horschel -11 ($338,812)

06-T Corey Conners -11 ($338,812)

08-T Charles Howell III -10 ($292,500)

08-T Byeong-Hun An -10 ($292,500)

10-T Danny Lee -9 ($243,750)

10-T Ryan Palmer -9 ($243,750)

10-T Xander Schauffele -9 ($243,750)

The overall Zozo purse was $9.75 million. Even No. 76, the last place competitor, received something for participating. The United States’ Joel Dahmen received $15,990 for taking the field in the Zozo Championship and finishing at +18.

Woods adds another sum to his career earnings. Per a Business Insider report, that total is a sweet $122 million, with a bit more added into the total as of Sunday.