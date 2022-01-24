Thierry Mugler: French fashion designer dies aged 73

Thierry Mugler dressed celebrities such as Beyonce and Laga Gaga during his career. Pic credit: @Friedrichstadt-Palast Berlin/YouTube

Fashion legend Thierry Mugler has died at age 73. His death was confirmed with a statement on his official Instagram page.

The late fashion designer launched his eponymous fashion house in the 1970s and continued to succeed in the field until his death.

He designed signature looks for celebrities such as Grace Jones, David Bowie, and Diana Ross at the beginning of his career.

He recently worked with contemporary stars such as Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian in a career resurgence.

His designs were a mainstay on the Haute Couture runways in the 1970s and 1980s.

He retired from the fashion house he founded in 2002 but continued on as a creative director.

“#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” a statement on his Instagram page reads.

Two weeks ago, Mugler celebrated reaching 600,000 followers on Instagram with a photo of himself, photographed by Dominique Issermann.

“✨👄✨Celebrating 600 000 “real” followers ! Thank you from the bottom of my heart ♥️ More will be revealed 😉,” the caption reads.

Thierry Mugler became better known for his perfume

In the early 90s, Mugler’s name was better known for his fragrance best-selling perfume Angel — the first modern gourmand perfume.

His perfume and other variations continue to sell in retailers. According to The Guardian, the rights to the brand was acquired by cosmetics company Clarins in 1997

The publication notes supermodel Jerry Hall, who was the face of the perfume, described the late fashion icon as “timeless and ahead of his time.”

Tributes pour in for Thierry Mugler

Many tributes have poured in for Mugler, as many fans, collaborators, and friends share their favorite memory of the designer.

After his death, Diana Ross paid tribute to Mugler; the designer once brought the legendary singer out on the runway in one of his fashion shows in 1991.

“I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives,” Ross wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives pic.twitter.com/Z3ggaVjK2D — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) January 24, 2022

Many fans paid tribute to his enormous contributions to fashion, sharing photos of some of his iconic designs over the years.

“rest easy to manfred thierry mugler, one of the greatest fashion designers of all time. his impact on the fashion industry will continue to live on forever Brown heart,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

rest easy to manfred thierry mugler, one of the greatest fashion designers of all time. his impact on the fashion industry will continue to live on forever 🤎 pic.twitter.com/t3Z6tBQ9iy — ❦ (@saintdoII) January 23, 2022

“Another fashion giant has left us. Rest well Mr. Thierry Mugler,” another account noted.

Another fashion giant has left us. Rest well Mr. Thierry Mugler. pic.twitter.com/5hoDRjVYdW — Aint No Mo (@joshuacharles__) January 23, 2022

Thierry Mugler did not have any children; his cause of death was reportedly natural causes.