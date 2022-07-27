The real reason JoJo Siwa said Candace Cameron Bure was the ‘rudest celeb’

Candace Cameron Bure has explained why Jojo Siwa called her the rudest celebrity. Pic credit: ⒸImagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

There might have been some surprise this week when Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa appeared to start a feud with Hallmark legend Candace Cameron Bure when she referred to the actress as the “rudest celebrity” she had met.

Siwa, 19, made the revelation in a soon-to-be viral TikTok video that 46-year-old Bure had been rude to her at some point in the past. Unfortunately, the YouTuber didn’t specify what Bure had said to her.

But now Bure has taken to Instagram to say she’s been in contact with Siwa and has learned the real reason why she was called the rudest celeb.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actor sat in her car to tell her 5.6 million followers that she was shocked when she saw the video from her fellow Dancing With The Stars alum, and couldn’t understand what she’d done, so she reached out to Siwa.

It turned out Bure’s offense occurred years ago when an 11-year-old Siwa attended the Fuller House premiere and asked the D.J. Tanner star if she would pose for a photo. Bure responded to the post by saying, “not right now.”

This blunt refusal was clearly enough to earn her the title of “rudest celebrity” in the eyes of Jojo Siwa. Bure felt terrible at hearing this; she told Siwa, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,” and added, “JoJo, I’m so sorry.”

Candace Cameron Bure said Jojo Siwa thought calling her ‘rudest’ wasn’t a big deal

Bure also explained in her video that Siwa hadn’t realized her TikTok would be such a big deal and that she was initially reluctant to tell Bure what she had done wrong because it now seemed “silly.”

Unfortunately, Bure did think it was a big deal and was determined to get to the bottom of what happened. Thankfully, she said they had a “great conversation” yesterday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since the Fuller House premiere incident, the pair again crossed paths in 2019 on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where things had gone great between them.

Jojo Siwa thinks Miley Cyrus is the ‘nicest celebrity

In Siwa’s original TikTok video, the dancer first revealed Bure as the rudest celebrity she had met and then labeled Miley Cyrus as the “nicest celebrity,” and she also picked Zendaya as her “celebrity crush.”

The video is still up and now has over one million likes and thousands of comments.

Hopefully, the two celebrities can put this behind them and that Siwa no longer thinks of Bure as the rudest celebrity.