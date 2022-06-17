The real reason Britney Spears’ brother didn’t come to her wedding

Britney Spears’ older brother revealed why he was not in attendance at her wedding last week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Drama has unraveled yet again between the Spears’ siblings – this time regarding Britney’s brother Bryan not attending her wedding last week.

The Toxic singer, 40, walked down the aisle of her Thousand Oaks home on June 9 to marry her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The star-studded crowd at the ceremony included many friends and fellow celebrities – but none of which were Britney’s immediate family.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, neither Britney’s parents attended the wedding, nor did her older brother Bryan or younger sister Jamie Lynn.

Bryan’s girlfriend said they missed the wedding due to a graduation

After a very public battle with her sister Jamie Lynn regarding her Things I Should Have Said memoir, it was safe to assume she would not receive an invitation to Britney’s special day.

However, when it came to Bryan, his girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin posted a photo on Instagram to show that the pair missed Britney’s wedding due to a schedule conflict.

The since-deleted post showed Bryan and Amber posing with his daughter Lexie (who he shares with his ex-wife) on the day of her fifth-grade graduation.

“Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you,” the couple wrote.

Amber even clarified in the post’s comment section that the two events happened on the same day and they were sad to miss Britney and Sam tying the knot.

“We couldn’t help the timings. Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000. We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage,” she said.

Britney claimed Bryan was never invited to her wedding

When it came to Bryan not being in attendance last Thursday, Britney stepped in to let her followers know he was not invited in the first place.

In another deleted Instagram post, Britney claimed Bryan and her other family members were never invited due to how they treated her during her conservatorship.

In a note to her brother, she wrote, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???”

“You hurt me and you know it !!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say F**K YOU !!!”

Britney even mentioned a previous post from Bryan in her caption, in which he wrote: “Happy Britdependence Day,” to mock his “support” of her during the conservatorship.

“I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me … Pssss … I liked your post , brother !!! Happy Britdependence Day !!! Congratulations Brit Brit !!! GO F**K YOURSELF BRYAN – F**k you,” she said.

Britney’s Instagram is currently disabled and it is unclear when/if the singer will recover the account.