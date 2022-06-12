Britney Spears’ mom and sister react to wedding after not receiving an invitation

Britney and her husband Sam in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Britney Spears’s estranged mother Lynne and her sister Jamie Lynn reacted to her wedding.

The wedding guest list, which included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy, and Drew Barrymore. Noticeably absent from the guest list were the pop legend’s family members.

Spears wed her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari this week after the pair lost a baby earlier this year due to a miscarriage.

Lynne Spears comments on Britney’s wedding photo

Lynne Spears congratulated Britney on social media after she posted photos from the wedding day.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne Spears commented on Britney’s Instagram post which featured four photos from the ceremony at Britney’s California home, continuing:

“Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” Lynne added. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Jamie Lynne on the other hand “liked” an Instagram post showing support for her estranged sister.

The sisters have been at odds since Jamie Lynn released a memoir called Things I Should Have Said, which Britney alleged was a work of fiction.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The post featured an image of the newlywed, alongside Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Paris Hilton with a text that says: “No one: My Playlist on shuffle.”

Lynn and Jamie Lynn Spears react to posts regarding Britney Spears’ wedding, which they weren’t invited to. pic.twitter.com/CmMRewvdlF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 12, 2022

Britney Spears has been vocal about alleged mistreatment from her family during her 14-year conservatorship.

Britney, 40, did not invite her 67-year-old mother nor her dad, Jamie Spears, to her wedding.

As previously mentioned reported by Monsters and Critics, Britney and her legal team are embroiled in a court battle with Lynne, who wants six figures from Britney’s estate to cover legal fees.

Britney Spears put her mother on blast on Instagram

The pop star has used her Instagram account to take digs at her estranged mother since her conservatorship was terminated in November last year.

In late March, Britney posted a clip from her film Crossroads on Instagram. In the 2002 movie, her on-screen mother was unsupportive of her journey to stardom in Los Angeles.

In a deleted caption alongside the IG post, the singer says her real-life mother was even worse.

In the short movie clip, Britney’s character Lucy cries on the bathroom floor in the short clip.

Britney wrote in the caption: “Scene in a movie I did a ways back !!! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom … and she doesn’t want to see me !!! I know … PRETTY F***ING SAD !!! I mean 🥲🥲🥲 … Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so…”

Lynne Spears has not spoken to the media since Britney’s conservatorship was terminated.