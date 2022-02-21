Britney Spears lands bigger tell-all book deal than sister Jamie Lynn, said to be worth $15 million 

Britney Spears to release bombshell tell-all book. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears is going to tell it all.

After spending 13 years in a conservatorship with limited privileges, the singer can speak her truth. Britney Spears will reportedly release a tell-all book about her time in a conservatorship. After a lengthy bidding war, a publishing house has reportedly secured the rights to publish Britney’s exclusive tell-all.

Britney’s little sister Jamie Lynn recently released a memoir called Things I Should Have Said.

The tell-all book deal for Britney is worth a reported $15 million.

Britney Spears will release a tell-all book with a huge book deal

Britney Spears will reportedly release a tell-all book after a behind-the-scenes bidding war for who can publish the story. Rumors are that publishing house Simon & Schuster won the rights to Britney’s work, but they have not yet commented on the news.

The source says the deal is a historic one, “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

For her efforts, Britney will receive a staggering $15 million.

Britney has not done public interviews or written a book about her 13-year conservatorship, but she has dropped hints on Instagram and Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In October, Britney wrote a lengthy caption to an Instagram post thanking fans for support and expressing a desire to stay clear of the business.

She also hinted that if she were staying clear of the business, there would be problems if she did a tell-all, writing, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!”

Britney says that she was promised an end to her conservatorship, “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!”

Jamie Lynn Spears wrote a memoir that received major backlash

Jamie Lynn Spears released a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said and went on a press tour, appearing on Nightline and Spotify podcast, Call Her Daddy.

The book received backlash from Britney fans and Britney herself.

In response to Jamie Lynn’s Nightline appearance, Britney said, “She’s never had to work for anything.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Twitter

Britney released a series of scathing tweets about Jamie Lynn Spears’ book in January. Britney wrote, “only a SCUM person would make up such things about someone.”

Jamie Lynn described an incident where Britney had a knife. Britney vehemently denied the claims as false.

Jamie Lynn also has plans to release a podcast and fully return to Hollywood.