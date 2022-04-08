Britney Spears’ lawyers fighting mom Lynne Spears in court over huge legal bills 

Britney Spears’ lawyers do not want the pop star paying mom Lynne’s legal bills. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/AcePixs

Britney Spears last month said she thought her mother Lynne was worse than her fictional mother in the film Crossroads — so it’s no wonder she doesn’t want to pay her legal bills.

Britney and her lawyer team are embroiled in a legal battle with Lynne, who wants six figures from Britney’s estate to cover legal fees.

According to Britney’s lawyers, the pop star has supported her entire family for decades, and she does not owe Lynne the cash to pay her lawyers.

Britney appeared very close to her mom at the beginning of her career, but things have seemingly changed.

Toward the end of Britney’s conservatorship, she would not let Lynne into her home.

Britney Spears’ lawyers battle with mom Lynne Spears in court

Page six reports that a lawyer for the pop star objects to Lynne’s request for more than $660,000 in legal fees from Britney’s estate.

Mathew Rosengart claimed in court documents that Britney fully supported her entire family in the past — and went into detail to show how.

“Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family,” he said.

He alleges that Lynne has “for at least a decade resided in a large, expansive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously — and generously — paid Lynne Spears’ utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs, and maintenance, totaling approximately $1.7 million.”

Britney Spears Serves Mom Lynne Papers After Allegedly Warning Her To Stay Away From Her Kids [2007]

Watch this video on YouTube

Britney has repeatedly spoken out on social media about the way she thinks that her family treated her during her conservatorship — in particular, calling out Lynne, her father Jamie, and her sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears said Lynne is worse than the mom in Crossroads

In a recent social media post by Britney, she claimed her mother Lynne was worse than the mom in Crossroads.

The singer and dancer has not been in a feature film since the 2002 teen drama and shared a clip from the movie on Instagram where Britney’s on-screen mother was unsupportive of her journey to stardom in Los Angeles.

She reportedly hand-picked Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall to appear as her mom in the film, which was written by Shonda Rhimes and raked in over $60 million.

In February, Shonda shared a series of pictures to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary, and director Tamra Davis conveyed a desire to get the cast together again and potentially create a sequel.