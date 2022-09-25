The Queen died from a broken heart, according to royal expert

Queen Elizabeth II died of a broken heart according to a royal expert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Queen Elizabeth II may have sadly died of a broken heart, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

The author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown claimed the Queen was never the same after the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, and struggled to go on without him after he died.

Nicholl said, “She was never the same after Philip went… He was, she said, her strength and stay. He supported her in everything she did in life.”

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle, and his funeral service was held on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The world watched the televised ceremony as the broken-hearted Queen was forced to sit alone due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, Nicholl said, “I think she ultimately died of a broken heart, really,” Nicholl said. “She was never the same after Philip went. They’d been together for 74 years.”

She added, “I think it’s fair to say that she wouldn’t be the Queen that she was without the support of Philip, and I think something in her died when he went.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s health rapidly declined after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip

After the death of Prince Philip, it was obvious to onlookers that the Queen’s health was rapidly deteriorating. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she was not present at most of the events, however, did make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to close out the ceremonies.

The roar from the crowd when the Queen stepped onto the balcony in one of her famous brightly-colored outfits, was an emotional moment, and the perfect way for the beloved monarch to say goodbye to her people.

According to Nicholl, the Queen “held on for as long as she could.”

Putting her duty to the crown above all else, she made sure to get everything done before passing away.

The author said, “She did her constitutional role. She swore in her new Prime Minister. She made sure she tidied everything up,” and in the end, she just wanted to be back with her husband Prince Philip.

The Queen planned to have her and Philip’s coffins put into their final resting place together

In one of the most romantic gestures, the Queen planned to have Prince Philip’s coffin waiting in the royal vault.

Then, when she died, their bodies could be moved together into the vault containing her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth, and sister Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, with her daughter Princess Anne and son King Charles III by her side.