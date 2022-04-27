Thandiwe Newton may already have moved on with a musician after Ol Parker split

Thandiwe Newton has been married to Ol Parker since 1998. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Thandiwe Newton, 49, was seen packing on the PDA with a 23-year-old musician amid her split from husband Ol Parker.

This comes amid reports that the Westworld actress is going to rehab after she dramatically left the film Magic Mike’s Last Dance and denied rumors she was fired.

Newton was photographed kissing musician Lonr over the weekend in Malibu, California after her husband of 24 years was seen without his wedding ring.

Thandiwe Newton makes out with Lonr

Newton and Lonr, real name Elijah Dias, was photographed putting on the PDA with arms around one another.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Newton, 49, and Dias, 23, opted for casual attire.

EXCLUSIVE: Thandiwe Newton, 49, packs on the PDA with LONR, 25, as the actress is pictured for the first time since 'split' from husband https://t.co/MQO2TD0FJh — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 25, 2022

Over the weekend, Newton was pictured kissing Lorne as they linked arms. The Westworld actress wore a green printed hoodie with a similar bucket hat and leopard handbag.

As with her estranged husband, she was not wearing a wedding ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dias is a musician from Milford, Massachusetts, and is two years older than Newton’s oldest child, Ripley.

It is unclear when the pair embarked on their apparent romance. However, his song Save My Love appears in the trailer and on the soundtrack for Newton’s 2021 film Reminiscence.

Lonr reportedly gave a statement about his relationship with the British actress.

“From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children,” Lonr said to Page Six. “That’s all I care about right now.”

A source told the publication that Newton was behaving “erratically” on the set of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, allegedly prompting fears about her mental health.

A spokesperson from Warner Bros. said Salma Hayek would be replacing Newton in the franchise’s final film:

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters.”

Thandiwe Newton drops ‘Thandie’

The actress has been known as Thandie for most of her acting career.

However, in a 2021 interview, Newton announced she would include the ‘w’ in her professional name and be credited as Thandiwe (pronounced “tan-DEE-way”) in future film roles.

“That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” Newton told British Vogue.

The actress, whose full name is Melanie Thandiwe Newton, said her name was misspelled in the credits of her debut movie in 1991.