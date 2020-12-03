As the year is coming to a close, Rapper Tee Grizzley is celebrating the good news that he’ll have more family to enjoy, as his mother was just released from prison.

It’s been an emotional year for the First Day Out artist, who lost his aunt to a drive-by shooting in 2019.

With Tee Grizzley’s mom released from prison, she joins the rapper’s brother to gain their release in the past several months.

Tee Grizzley shares news of his mom’s prison release

The Detroit rapper shared the news of his mom’s prison release on Instagram with a photo of him and his smiling mother during a video call.

“First my brother Now My Momma Home!!! God Goodlooking You The Greatest! 🙏🏾” he wrote in his caption.

The post gained over 200,000 Likes after Tee Grizzley posted it, with many individuals offering “Welcome home” messages for his mother.

Among the people leaving comments was Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, who also spent time behind bars in 2017 and is now working on criminal justice and prison reform.

Grizzley’s mother, Latoya Perry, was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking.

His brother was also released from prison, per a tweet from Rap All-Stars. The rapper shared a post on Instagram upon his brother’s release on October 27.

“ME!!! @babyygrizzleytd 💉💉💉Twin 🐻 Grizzlies,” he wrote in the caption with a photo of him and his brother.

In late November, just ahead of Thanksgiving, he took to Instagram to show another photo with him and his brother hanging out.

In 2019, Tee Grizzley released the song Locked Up and dedicated it to his mother with lyrics referencing his family members and the criminal justice system.

“My mama locked up, my pops got popped up/Lil’ bro still locked up, and they got me f****d up,” Tee Grizzlie raps. “And when they see you without no cheese, they ain’t gon’ coach you/But they gon’ hate and call you fake soon as you come up.”

Grizzley’s studio albums, collaborations since prison release

Tee Grizzley, real name Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., previously attended Michigan State University. However, robberies at the university and later in Kentucky led to him serving time behind bars.

In 2014, he was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years in prison for the MSU robberies, per the Argus Leader.

Grizzley was released from prison in October 2016 and released his debut single First Day Out via YouTube. From there, he’d eventually sign on with 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records in the next year.

In May 2018, Grizzley released his debut album Activated, and it made it to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2019, Grizzley released his second studio album, Scriptures, which peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

The Detroit rapper also released The Smartest mixtape this past year under the Grizzley Gang Music Group and 300 labels. It peaked at No. 22 on the charts and No. 11 on the US Rap charts.

Grizzley has also collaborated with several other hip artists, including fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean, Meek Mill, Jeezy, Lil Yachty, and YNW Melly.

Last week, a new music video arrived online for the song Twin Grizzlies by Baby Grizzley featuring Tee Grizzley.

With the recent release of both Tee Grizzley’s mom and brother from prison, it appears he’s looking forward to a positive 2021, as fans are looking forward to more of his solo and collaborative music.