DJ Akademiks says Meek Mill got him fired from Complex, banned on Twitch

DJ Akademiks claims he has been fired by Complex, and banned for life on Twitch — and lays the blame on rapper Meek Mill.

On his personal Instagram page, Akademiks released a freestyle along with the following caption:

“Since Meek Mill canceled me and got me fired from Complex and banned for life from Twitch… I gotta resurrect my rap career… LIL AK is back reporting live from the other side of the TRENCHES!!!!!!! UBER EATS FREESTYLE OTW.”

Complex has yet to release a statement on Akademiks’ claim that he’s been fired and his Twitch account’s content is unavailable.

Akademiks was suspended from Complex last week

Last week, the controversial YouTuber was suspended by Complex for two episodes following a sexist rant against Chrissy Teigen on his Twitch platform.

He later issued an apology, which did not mention Chrissy Teigen’s name.

“I definitely want to start off by kind of apologizing for some of the stuff that has been going on outside of the show. I think I definitely went over the line when I was addressing a few women and I just felt that wasn’t right… even seeing the clip, it looks nasty,” Akademiks said in the apology video.

Akademiks was the co-host of Complex series Everyday Struggle and is primarily known for his Hip Hop commentary YouTube channel, which has over 2.3 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views.

The controversial YouTuber has recently been in online feuds with Hip Hop artist Freddie Gibbs and Meek Mill.

Why does Akademiks have beef with Meek Mill?

Meek Mill demanded Akademiks stop posting him on his Hip-Hop curation Instagram page, accusing the YouTuber of promoting negativity. Akademiks released a video in which he accused Meek of being too sensitive and obliged to the rapper’s request.

The Otherside of America rapper then announced that Akademiks is “canceled” as he accused the YouTuber of instigating rap feuds as they went back and forth on Twitter.

Akademiks is no stranger to rap feuds as he engaged in an exchange of words with Moneybagg Yo, Vic Mensa, Ben Baller, Drake, and the late Nipsey Hussle. Akademiks’ now inactive YouTube channel called War in Chiraq was controversial as he was accused of both poking fun at Chicago gang activity and glorifying the gang violence associated with Chicago drill music.

Everyday Struggle returns next week and Complex is yet to announce whether Akademiks will return or be replaced with a new co-host. Joe Budden was previously a co-host alongside Akademiks. He was later replaced by Wayno to create the current host line-up with Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis.