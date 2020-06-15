B. Simone almost got canceled over book plagiarism claims until Meek Mill stepped in

Fans on Twitter were all over B. Simone when the news broke that she plagiarized from other writers in her new book, Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want.

However, while fans started to try to “cancel” B. Simone, a shocking person came to her defense in Meek Mill.

Meek Mill defends B. Simone amid plagiarism accusations

According to reports, B. Simone stole a lot of writings from other writers’ blogs on the internet and put it in her book.

Many of these writings could easily be found on Pinterest.

Cancel Culture set its sights on B. Simone and Meek Mill was having none of it.

The big reason is that this isn’t just someone stealing other writer’s words. According to reports, B. Simone is selling over 1,000 copies of her book an hour, so she is making a lot of money and fans feel if she is doing it off of other writers’ work without crediting them, it is wrong.

However, Meek Mill was there to tell people to leave B. Simone alone. According to the rapper, this is people trying to hold a strong black woman down.

“B Simone canceled because she finnesed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off?” Meek Mill wrote. “Finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot!”

He then followed up when he posted that B. Simone “finessed a lil bit.”

Meek Mill also admitted that he didn’t look into what the complaints were actually about.

Twitter calls out Meek Mill for hypocrisy

While Meek Mill seems to have saved her from Cancel Culture, there are now people targeting him.

This is because Twitter is calling Meek Mill hypocritical.

Meek Mill had previously blasted rapper Drake for using a ghostwriter for his music.

In 2015, Drake and Meek Mill had a major feud because he called out the singer for using a ghostwriter for the song Charged Up.

After calling out Drake for using other writers and taking credit for it, many fans on Twitter don’t understand why he is defending B. Simone for allegedly stealing other writer’s hard work and claiming it as her own.

As for B. Simone, her representatives are not denying the claims. As a matter of fact, they are blaming someone else and claimed a lawsuit is in motion.

The management team for B. Simone said the design company added these items to the book and they are in a lawsuit trying to work it out.