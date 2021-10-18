Taylor Swift to perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift delivered an emotional speech at the 2021 Brit Awards that had fans full of excitement and support for the singer. Now, Swift may have the chance for another speech as she welcomes Carole King to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this month.

Taylor Swift will not only be welcoming Carole King into the Hall of Fame, as she will also be performing with King and Jennifer Hudson. According to Rolling Stone, this will be Swift’s first performance in front of a live audience since the Grammys in March.

Swift has had many issues with her previous record label, but her fans have been supporting her as she has been taking back her music.

After the release of her album Folklore at the end of 2020, Swift has been re-releasing many of her previous songs and albums as her own, calling them “Taylor’s Version.”

Taylor Swift is releasing her own version of her Red album on November 14, just two weeks after her live performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

While fans are excited to see Taylor Swift welcome Carole King and perform live, many other notable musicians will be involved in the ceremony.

Paul McCartney to welcome new musicians to the Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney will be in attendance at the induction ceremony as he will be speaking for the Foo Fighters. However, it does not appear that McCartney will be performing.

McCartney is not the only other notable speaker for the event. Drew Barrymore will be welcoming the Go-Gos, and Lionel Richie will present the Ahmet Ertegun Award to Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant.

#RockHall2021 Induction Ceremony Presenters & Performers. And this isn't even the full list. Get your tickets. Now. https://t.co/gW5Rd0Tmt1 pic.twitter.com/yVjxjN4j5K — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 18, 2021

Other inductees include Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads, but it has not been announced who will be welcoming them into the Hall of Fame.

Despite the social media outrage last year, Pat Benatar is still missing from the roster of inductees.

Despite many artists not making the cut, a lot of people are still interested in how they can be present for the Hall of Fame ceremony this year.

How to watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

For the 2021 induction ceremony, fans have a few options to enjoy the show.

To view the ceremony as it’s happening on October 30, fans will need to buy tickets and be present at the event. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH on October 30. Tickets are available on the Rock Hall’s website.

For those who are unable to attend the event, it will be available for viewing at a later date on HBO and HBO Max. The ceremony will also be covered on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.