Taylor Swift delivers inspiring speech after winning at the 2021 Brit Awards

Taylor Swift has had one amazing year and the sunshine just keeps on coming down on the singer.

The Willow singer made history yesterday after winning the Global Icon trophy at the Brit Awards ceremony, becoming the youngest artist and only female to win the award.

The award was presented by Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, whom Swift then fangirled over before moving on to her acceptance speech. “Anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones is my life so the fact that Maisie was here to present this…I wanna grab you!” she gushed. “I can’t because we’re social distancing but thank you so much for coming here to do this.”

Swift then moved on to her speech, thanking her fans and friends and family for their support. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Swift managed to record three albums while in isolation, a huge accomplishment for any musical artist.

She released Folklore and Evermore in 2020 and got to work hammering out her re-recording of her album Fearless, which became available on April 9th of this year.

Taylor Swift gives inspiring speech

She then shared her insight and thoughts on the past year and gave some words of hope to those out there struggling, saying, “I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means doing something new.”

The singer teared up as she continued: “If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising. There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and you’re met with cynicism or skepticism, but you can’t let that crush you.”

“You have to let that fuel you. We live in a world where anyone can say anything that they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

Swift was also nominated for International Female Solo Artist but lost out to singer Billie Eilish.

Taylor Swift is the first female and the youngest artist to win the Global Icon Award.

Fans reacted to Taylor Swift’s win on Twitter

Fans took to Twitter to share their support and excitement for the singer, with many expressing their shock that Swift was the first female to ever win the Global Icon Award.

One user posted, “is she seriously the first female? wow that’s shocking that the brits haven’t given it to a woman at all until 2021 Jesus,” while another said, “Why does everyone keep saying youngest. That means nothing. First female and First NON BRITISH ARTIST to win that’s the accolade.”

Fans around the world are eager for her next rerecorded album to be released, though no date has been given yet.