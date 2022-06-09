Taylor Hawkins to be honored by Foo Fighters with two tribute concerts

Foo Fighters will play two tribute concerts in honor of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Despite canceling their summer shows, the Foo Fighters announced they would be playing two tribute concerts to honor their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Taylor, who joined the band in 1997, tragically and unexpectedly passed away on March 25 of this year. Amidst the devastating news, the rock band released a statement to let fans know that they would be canceling their upcoming tour dates.

Foo Fighters will play two shows in London and Los Angeles

The Foo Fighters shared a flyer on their social media accounts this week to announce that they will be playing two shows as a tribute to their friend and bandmate.

The first show will take place on September 3 at the Wembley Stadium in London, and the second show will play on September 27 at the Kira Forum in Los Angeles.

The “all-star rock-and-roll” shows will be put on by both the Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins’ family and will feature performances from the band and many of Hawkins’ favorite artists.

“For our dear friend, our bada** bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts,” the band wrote in their post.

Many fans took to the comment section of the post with excitement to be able to celebrate Taylor Hawkins’ life through the shows. Since there will only be two shows as of now, some followers asked about the possibility of live-streaming the concerts to still be able to witness them in real-time.

Recent statement from the Hawkins family on Taylor’s death

Along with the announcement of the tribute shows, the Foo Fighters also shared a statement from Taylor’s wife Alison to their social media accounts this week. The statement was primarily to thank the Foo Fighters’ fans for their support during the incredibly tough time.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” it read. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she continued. “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

The statement finished with Alison saying it is now his fans’ duty to carry on his spirit through his music and the lives he touched during his successful career.

According to the website for the September tribute concerts, the full lineup will be announced shortly, and fans can sign up early to receive upcoming information.