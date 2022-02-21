Sydney Sweeney shares sweet selfie, shoutout to Maude Apatow after huge Euphoria episode 

Sydney Sweeney posted a sweet selfie and message with co-star Maude Apatow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney is a supportive cast member.

The actress posted a selfie to her Instagram story, featuring a shoutout to co-star Maude Apatow.

The White Lotus star posted a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie of her and Maude, still in the glam process.

She added the Instagram story because of the big night that Maude’s character had on last night’s Euphoria episode.

The two actresses star on the HBO show Euphoria as sisters Lexi and Cassie Howard. The show, which is currently airing Season 2, has been renewed for Season 3.

Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The caption read, “@maudeapatow you killed this episode,” and ended with an explosion emoji. Sydney plays Cassie and Maude plays Lexi on the HBO show Euphoria.

Maude held the iPhone for the mirror selfie and wore curlers in her bangs. Both stars featured the exaggerated makeup synonymous with Euphoria, or as Maude has called it, “Sephoria.”

The actresses pouted their lips in the picture, which appears to be in a trailer.

Sydney Sweeney covers Cosmopolitan Magazine this month

Sydney graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine this month in the magazine’s Love Edition which celebrates February and Valentine’s Day.

Sydney explained the projects she has in the works in the Cosmopolitan interview.

She said, “I sold a movie. I may or may not have adapted a book as a screenplay. I have about seven different books that I have the rights to. It’s terrifying because this is the kind of industry where everyone gets to watch you fail.”

She also discussed the two struggles her company, Fifty-Fifty Films, faces.

She said, “One, how many steps it takes to get something made. There are so many hurdles and passageways and people. Two, as much as people in the industry say they support young female voices, I’m still having to fight, even among older women.”

According to Sydney, getting the name of her company on projects is tough, and she received unexpected resistance from women.

She said, “ I was told that I couldn’t get a credit I believed I deserved, and I couldn’t get my company’s name on a project I was developing. I have my theories why. Maybe they feel like we’re getting it too easy. I was told I have to do multiple things before I can get a credit like that, as if I didn’t deserve it. And that came from women. I found that very surprising.”

Euphoria airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9 pm ET.