Maude Apatow says she battled ‘bad’ acne while filming Euphoria — Here’s how they filmed around it 

Actors are people too--they also struggle with acne!

Maude Apatow revealed that she struggled with acne while filming Euphoria’s season 2.

The daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow reveals that the heavy makeup usage on Euphoria contributed to her breaking out with acne.

Apatow is the latest Euphoria star to share skincare secrets with Vogue. Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie previously shared their skincare tips and techniques with the fashion magazine.

Maude Apatow’s skincare routine and acne struggles for Euphoria

Maude Apatow is sharing skincare tips and behind-the-scenes information from Euphoria.

Because of the makeup that Euphoria features, the cast came up with a creative nickname for the HBO show, “Sephoria.”

Apatow says, “I was shooting ‘Euphoria’ a couple of months ago and I got three gigantic zits on my forehead — you couldn’t cover them, they were so big. And they stuck out.”

She even told director Sam Levinson, “be careful with the lighting.”

Maude describes her skin as dry, and she uses a lot of moisturizers. The one big thing she learned from Euphoria is making sure all of her makeup is off at the end of the day. She adds that it is hard not to break out with acne because actors wear so much makeup. Another of Maude’s tips is that she does not pick her skin because it spreads.

Euphoria's Maude Apatow Shares Her Everyday Skin Care Routine | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

What products does Maude use?

Maude preps her skin with Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Toner and IDR Exfoliating and Hydrating Lotion. A Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Mask, and VI Derm SPF 50 Daily UV Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen.

Sydney Sweeney shares her skincare tips with Vogue

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on Euphoria, shared her skincare tips with Vogue as well.

She says that growing up, her skin was all over the place. Sydney describes her skin type as sensitive, combination skin.

The Euphoria actress struggled with “horrible, cystic acne.” She even says she begged her mom not to send her to school because of breakouts.

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney's Guide to Sensitive Skin Care and Soft Glam | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

Sydney reveals that drinking water is a key component of her skincare routine because it keeps her skin glowing.

Alexa Demie shares her makeup tips with Vogue

Yet another Euphoria star, Alexa Demie, gave her makeup tips to Vogue.

The actress says her mom is a makeup artist and instilled good skincare in her at a young age. Demie’s mom frequently told her to “wash her face,” so she maintained good skincare practices from a young age.

Alexa’s grandmother was also into skincare, so she says, “skin is number one for me.”

Euphoria's Alexa Demie Shares Her '90s Glam Tutorial | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

Alexa cleanses her face often and applies Eminence Hydrating Mist moisturizing mist and serum before applying makeup.

Euphoria airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9 PM ET.