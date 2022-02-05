Susan Sarandon sorry for ‘insensitive’ post about fallen NYPD officers

Susan Sarandon starred in Ray Donovan and more recently sitcom Search Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Susan Sarandon has issued an apology for a controversial social media post comparing police attending the funeral of a slain officer to “fascism.”

The Oscar-winning actress shared a since-deleted social media post on Tuesday, in which she screenshotted a tweet that featured a photo from the funeral service for fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera.

In the image, thousands of police officers are seen on Fifth Avenue outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral to honor Rivera.

The tweet said, “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like.”

Sarandon shared the screenshot of the tweet in question, adding the caption that said the following:

“So, if all these cops aren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?”

The Ray Donovan actress received criticism on social media and from many police for her comment.

The 75-year-old actress shared an apology in a social media statement on her Instagram Story and Twitter on Friday morning that said the following:

“I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral,” she wrote, continuing:

“I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time. I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving.”

Prior to her apology, the Detectives’ Endowment Association reacted to the deleted tweet with the following:

“Sarandon’s comments help nobody. As we bury two selfless NYC heroes, who made a positive impact in the world, and New Yorkers unite during a time of crisis — she spouts hypocrisy in a pampered life separate from reality.”

NYPD officers died responding to a domestic dispute

Deadly shooting in New York City last month claimed the lives of two NYPD officers.

Jason Rivera, 22, died on the day of the shooting, while his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, died four days later.

The gunman who killed the officers was identified as 47-year-old Lashawn J. McNeil after he opened a bedroom door, shooting at the officers in question.

Rookie officer Sumit Sulan, who was shadowing the slain cops, shot McNeil as he tried to flee the scene, according to the Associated Press.