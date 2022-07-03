Steven Tyler ‘totally clean and sober’ following rehab stay

Steven Tyler completes rehab and is reportedly sober. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler completed a stay in rehab after a recent setback caused a relapse.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Steven Tyler checked into rehab in May, right before his band’s scheduled residency. Because of the relapse, Aerosmith canceled multiple shows in June and July. The performances scheduled in Vegas were canceled so Steven could get better physically and mentally after allegedly abusing pain medication.

Luckily for Steven, he is now healthy and sober and wants to return to the stage with the rock group that made him a household name.

Steven Tyler completes rehab and is on the mend

Steven Tyler completed another round of rehab. The rocker is feeling great upon the completion of treatment. The singer had relapsed after undergoing surgery and receiving pain management during the healing process.

TMZ reported that Steven was doing very well and that his changes were not just mental. Besides renewing his commitment to sobriety, Steven reportedly looks fantastic, with clear skin, and achieved a healthy weight.

Steven completed 30 days of treatment and even stayed a few days longer to ensure he was feeling top-notch.

The source continued that Steven acknowledged addiction as a lifelong battle and remained hopeful.

Steven has battled addiction for over four decades, with trips to rehab in 2008 and 2009. Prior to the 2009 rehab stay, his band members reportedly voiced concerns about his behavior and alleged sobriety.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Steven Tyler checks into rehab after a relapse

Steven’s relapse was disappointing to fans who planned to see him in concert with Aerosmith.

In May, Aerosmith shared on social media that dates on the residency would be canceled. They wrote, “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The group continued, “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

The group finished the post with gratitude, “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Aerosmith’s Deuces Are Wild residency was due to begin at Park MGM Hotel’s Dolby Live on June 17 and finish on December 11.