Steven Tyler in rehab after relapse, Aerosmith cancels summer shows

Aerosmith has officially canceled the first set of their Las Vegas residency dates due to Steven Tyler’s recent relapse.

The Boston-based rock band shared the official statement on Instagram and informed fans of the current state of their lead singer and that they will no longer be playing their June and July Vegas shows.

Steven Tyler checked back into rehab after drug relapse

According to the post, the singer, 74, has voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility to focus on his health and hopeful recovery after abusing pain medications.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith wrote in their post. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” the band continued.

They thanked everyone for supporting Steven and informed followers of their return to the stage in September.

“We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” they wrote.

Fans swooped in to show support for Steven Tyler

Although a difficult situation, fans of Aerosmith chimed in quickly to show their understanding of the band canceling their shows due to Steven’s mental health.

One follower commented with multiple hashtags of Aerosmith song titles cleverly to show support. “He is an #amazing man, life is like a #fullcircle and now he has a #holeinhissoul I bet he’ll get better really soon, please Steve, #dreamon because us our fans are dying to see you #crazy man on stage. Don’t leave us #crying for you, because we really #dontwannamissathing.”

“Sending prayers and love,” another user wrote. “We are cheering you on Steven. Thank you for all that you & your music have done for me through the decades.”

“Addiction is so hard. We love you, and wish Steven all the support and good vibes he can get. His health is more important than gigs. We’ll wait,” another fan wrote in support.

Prayers go out to Steven Tyler as he gets back on the road to recovery.