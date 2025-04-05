Steve Harvey accused of ‘flaunting his wealth’ in latest pic with wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey is facing criticism for a photo he posted on social media.

The Family Feud host often posts personal pics to his Facebook page, where he has amassed a whopping 38 million followers.

To kick off the weekend, Steve shared a photo of himself and his wife of 17 years, Marjorie Harvey.

In the pic, Steve and Marjorie share a kiss as they stand before their private jet.

It appeared to be cold in the pic, judging by the snow on the ground and the Harveys’ winter attire.

Steve wore a beanie, a long, white coat, black pants, and white boots, while Marjorie opted for head-to-toe gray, bundled up for the cold weather.

Steve posted a photo of himself and Marjorie before their private jet. Pic credit: Steve Harvey/Facebook

In his accompanying caption, Steve used a diamond ring emoji and a red heart emoji.

In less than 24 hours, the photo received over 25,000 likes, and his fanbase flooded the comments section with feedback.

Many of Steve’s fans wished him and Marjorie safe travels and admired the love shared between the two in the snap.

Others, however, felt that Steve’s photo was pretentious and out of touch with his followers.

Critics drag Steve for ‘posting his wealth all the time’

“Take it down a notch my brother,” pleaded one such critic. “Not everybody has the same opportunities like you do. Easy does it. You have a private jet and I have a kite with a rain.”

Another commenter asked, “Did God flaunt his wealth?”

“Social media life is different from reality, hey don’t throw stones at me,” added a third commenter.

Steve’s critics think he is “flaunting” his wealth. Pic credit: Steve Harvey/Facebook

One Facebook user asked Steve why he would post his wealth all the time when “people are struggling to survive.”

“Must be nice to have your private [jet],” wrote another fault-finder.

Steve’s critics continue to drag him for showing off his wealth. Pic credit: Steve Harvey/Facebook

Another Facebook commenter added that money makes Steve and Marjorie’s relationship “[work] for the better.”

Steve is a multi-millionaire with an impressive net worth

It’s no secret that Steve is a wealthy man.

The multi-talented entrepreneur came from humble beginnings and worked his way to his multi-millionaire status.

It’s reported that Steve is worth $200 million, thanks to his work as a TV host, comedian, businessman, author, and actor.

In his Facebook profile‘s bio, he touts himself as a jack of all trades.

The description reads, “Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, radio personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, businessman, and philanthropist.”

These days, Steve’s main focus career-wise is his job as the host of Family Feud.

Reportedly, Steve earns a pretty penny in his position: $20,000 to $100,000 per episode, accounting for around $10 million annually.

In addition, other business endeavors earn him an extra $45 million per year.