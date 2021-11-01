Steve Buscemi dresses up as 30 Rock’s How do you do, Fellow Kids? meme for Halloween

Steve Buscemi may have won Halloween with his inspired costume from 30 Rock. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Veteran Hollywood actor, Steve Buscemi, has delighted fans by dressing up as his own meme for Halloween. Last night, the 30 Rock actor dressed up as the How do you do, Fellow Kids? meme.

We all love Halloween, even celebrities. Each year, celebrities do their level best to come up with the best costume for Halloween, but this year, we might have an easy winner in 63-year-old star Steve Buscemi.

Buscemi was spotted in Brooklyn, New York, handing out candy to fellow trick-or-treaters while dressed up in a red baseball cap, a red hoodie, and a t-shirt that reads “Music Band.”

The actor’s attire was a recreation of a scene from 30 Rock where his character, private investigator Lenny Wosniak, attempted to impersonate a teenager. In the scene, Wosniak says the now iconic line: “How do you do, Fellow Kids?”

The scene took place in Season 6 during an episode called The Tuxedo Begins.

The moment was subsequently immortalized in memes across the internet. The meme is generally posted to mock an individual who attempts but fails to blend in with teenagers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Steve Buscemi impersonated a teenager on 30 Rock. Pic credit: 30 Rock Official/YouTube

Twitter declares Steve Buscemi as the winner of Halloween

Once pictures of Buscemi’s outfit started appearing on Twitter, internet users were quick to call the Reservoir Dogs actor the winner of Halloween 2021.

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61 — Debra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021

Author Amina Akhtar declared Buscemi the winner when she wrote: “Steve Buscemi wins celeb Halloween.”

Steve Buscemi wins celeb Halloween https://t.co/9u2XHvQd4X — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) November 1, 2021

Sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann told his Twitter followers that it was all over. He wrote: “No more calls. No more tricks. No more treats. We have the international, unanimous Halloween 2021 winner and it’s Steve Buscemi as…Steve Buscemi.”

No more calls. No more tricks. No more treats.



We have the international, unanimous Halloween 2021 winner and it’s Steve Buscemi as…Steve Buscemi #HowDoYouDoFellowKids pic.twitter.com/cYIiTbPjFn — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 1, 2021

And former basketball player Rex Chapman retweeted pics of Buscemi and his outfit with the declaration, “If ya don’t love Steve Buscemi we can’t be friends…”

If ya don’t love Steve Buscemi we can’t be friends… https://t.co/BNaB1mDbOG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 1, 2021

One fan even suggested that Buscemi’s win means we should change the name of Halloween to “All Buscemis’ Eve.”

Steve Buscemi going as the internet’s favorite Steve Buscemi meme wins Halloween so hard they should change the name to All Buscemis’ Eve. People will now carve Mr Pink o’ Lanterns. Instead of “Trick or Treat,” fellow kids will say “Define Irony.” https://t.co/YhTPUcOyy9 — @DukeStJournal (@DukeStJournal) November 1, 2021

Steve Buscemi said it was a ‘throwaway’ joke

According to Newsweek, Buscemi addressed the popularity of the meme while chatting with James Corden in an interview last year. At the time, he said the scene was just four seconds long, and it was a throwaway joke that no one expected would become so famous.

He said: “It was like a quick thing that we did, it was kind of like a throwaway, I mean, I thought it was funny, but I had no idea that it would have this amount of traction.”

Readers can check out the whole scene that led to the iconic meme below.

Buscemi will have his work cut out if he wishes to beat that Halloween costume in 2022.