James Corden had terrifying emergency surgery while awake

The Late Late Show host James Corden recently recalled going through a scary experience as he was completely awake for emergency surgery.

On Wednesday (May 27), Corden spoke to fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about needing eye surgery for a previous issue he had been dealing with that came up years later.

Corden tells Ellen about wide-awake surgery

Back in 2012, actor and comedian James Corden suffered an eye injury, but was told it healed on its own. However, that eye injury came back to haunt him years later.

Just last month, an eye issue flared up for Corden, so he had to consult with a doctor for it. He told Ellen DeGeneres of the situation during a chat they had.

“It flared up again, this little sort of scratch on my eyeball, so I’ve been seeing doctors a lot,” Corden told Ellen.

“A few weeks ago, three weeks ago or something like that, I woke up and I couldn’t open my eye… It just hurt. The doctor I’ve been speaking with, he said, ‘Look, I think we have to sort this out. I think this has been happening too many times’,” he added.

Corden mentioned that the doctor had just one look at his eye and told him he needed to operate right then. While Corden tried to protest because he had a virtual show to host soon after, the doctor said he wouldn’t be working for a week after the surgery.

He said it was good they decided to do it right then because “I didn’t have time to dread it, they just did it.”

“It’s numb, so you can’t feel anything. But all the time I just kept going, ‘Oh, my God, oh, my God, oh, my God!’ And that was it. So, hopefully, touch wood, it’s better, but we’ll see,” Corden said of the experience, per Hollywood Reporter.

The Late Late Show continues virtually

The Late Late Show with James Corden is one of the many shows that had to stop doing their live in-studio episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Corden and others have kept working, by doing shows from their homes and having video interviews with various celebrities.

Corden, who was amongst the stars in the cast of the movie Cats, briefly addressed his eye surgery when he returned to his virtual show earlier this month. His appearance on Wednesday’s Ellen show was a more in-depth discussion of the experience he had which many people would probably dread.

His viewers are certainly pleased that James Corden can see and that they can see him again.

Corden has had plenty of guests drop by his show over the past weeks. They’ve included The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong, actor Terry Crews, comedian Billy Crystal, and NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on CBS.