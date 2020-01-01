Rob Gronkowski spikes Lego Steve Harvey during New Year’s Eve special [Video]

Rob Gronkowski probably isn’t very high on Steve Harvey’s friendship list at the moment.

The former New England Patriots star tight-end and current FOX Sports analyst may have had a bit of an NFL flashback on Tuesday night during FOX’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

During New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey on FOX, Harvey showed off a replica of his head made out of Lego blocks. It looked great. The likeness was spot on for a work made of Lego pieces, and Harvey seemed pretty excited about it.

I never had brown LEGOs when I was a kid this must be a special order 😂🤣 LEGO Steve 🍾🥂@NYEonFOX #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/hPZBgEvUxr — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 1, 2020

Then things got a bit weird. Okay, they got a lot weird.

Rob Gronkowski, known for his bruising ways and powerful spikes on the field, decided for whatever reason to spike the Lego head of Steve Harvey — and Harvey was not too happy about it.

After smashing the head into pieces, Gronk went on to kick the pieces around and do his famous Gronk dance moves. This wasn’t sitting well with the popular talk show host.

Gronk spiked Lego Steve Harvey and Harvey was NOT happy. Harvey: “I don’t want to work with him no more.” 😂pic.twitter.com/FxCUKTG2LY — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2020

Gronk, dressed like a 1920’s-30’s NFL-era football player, seemed oblivious to the situation following the incident while Harvey expressed his anger and disbelief.

“Are you serious?” Harvey said on air in Times Square after the Gronk spike. “I don’t want to work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here? What is wrong with you? You’re mentally imbalanced. This nut right here.”

Gronkowski, who retired after the Patriots won Super Bowl 53 last season over the Rams, may have to invite Harvey to his upcoming Miami beach party he’s throwing in honor of Super Bowl 54 to make amends.

Hopefully, by then, they will put this behind them. Who knows, maybe Harvey can show up at Gronk’s Super Bowl party and return the favor somehow!