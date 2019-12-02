Ellen Degeneres’ Dakota Johnson interview: Fans think George Bush was real reason chat was so awkward

Dakota Johnson’s appearance on The Ellen Show produced one of the more cringe-worthy interview moments of recent TV. A chat about Dakota’s recent birthday celebrations led to an awkward exchange regarding the reason why Ellen had failed to attend. It turns out the reason was George W. Bush.

When Ellen wished the 50 Shades of Grey star a belated happy birthday, Johnson’s demeanor immediately took on a sour edge.

“It was October 4,” she replied, frowning and looking tense.

“How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” DeGeneres said.

What followed was a tense, awkward exchange, Dakota stated that Ellen had, in fact, been invited, but had neglected to show up. Dakota claimed that Ellen had rebuked her last year for not inviting her to her birthday party. She had, therefore, made a point of asking her to this year’s 30th celebration.

Ellen first suggested she hadn’t known of the shindig and then wondered aloud why she wouldn’t have attended. A producer, seen off-stage, then indicated that she was “out of town” at the time.

Ellen concluded, “Oh, yeah, I had that thing.” It turns out that “thing” was hanging out with former President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys – Green Bay Packers football game in Arlington, Texas.

Dakota’s party was on October 5, and Ellen’s now-infamous appearance with George and Laura Bush at the football game occurred the next day. Therefore, fans instantly blamed the 43rd President for keeping Ellen from the party.

When Ellen told Dakota Johnson that she missed her birthday party because she "had a thing" The THING was a football game with George Bush — Kiki Shawntika (@KShawntika) December 1, 2019

Knowing that Ellen missed Dakota Johnson’s 30th birthday to hang with her good buddy George Bush really is the icing on the cake. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 1, 2019

At the time, Ellen received criticism for sitting beside Bush. She said of the incident that some folk asked: “Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican?”

She responded by pointing out that she is friends with lots of people who have different views to herself. “I mean to be kind to everyone,” she added.

Dakota was praised by many for her no-nonsense attitude.

Dakota Johnson’s knives… they’re out — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 1, 2019

every tongue that rises up against dakota johnson shall fall! https://t.co/LyYalygrUW — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 1, 2019

This is not the first time Johnson has taken a talk show host to task. She accused Jimmy Fallon of continually interrupting her, saying, “Aren’t you supposed to let people talk on this show?”. Ouch!

But remember when Dakota johnson called out Jimmy fallon? 😂 iconic pic.twitter.com/7dBIH6HwFF — ᴅᴀᴋᴏᴛᴀ ᴊᴏʜɴsᴏɴ ɪs ᴍʏ ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀ (@SkilledLurker) November 28, 2019

It’s not clear if Ellen will be attending Johnson’s birthday celebrations next year, or if she’ll even be invited.