Spotify CEO calls Joe Rogan’s comments ‘incredibly hurtful,’ still not taking him off-air 

Spotify CEO calls Joe Rogan’s comments “incredibly hurtful” but isn’t taking him off-air. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

There’s bad news for Joe Rogan critics, the company does not plan to remove the podcast star from their platform. After a weekend of additional controversy against Spotify podcast host Joe Rogan, the Spotify CEO is speaking out. In a memo to employees, CEO Daniel Ek said he has no plans to de-platform Joe Rogan.

Videos surfaced over the weekend of Rogan using the N-word. This video comes as pressures mount for Spotify to silence Rogan for his opinion of COVID-19 vaccines.

Spotify CEO Daniel EK will not be pulling Joe Rogan off-air after videos of the podcast host using the N-word resurfaced. Instead, the CEO will invest a large sum of money in marginalized groups.

In a memo to staffers, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote, “There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you.”

The Spotify CEO continued to convey that he does not believe in silencing voices or canceling people, “And I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”

The Spotify CEO’s comments come after videos resurfaced of Rogan using the N-word. Detractors of Joe Rogan have been attempting to remove Rogan from the platform because of his stance on COVID vaccines.

Joe Rogan joined Spotify in 2020 after signing a $100 million deal, giving the platform exclusive rights to his popular podcast. Spotify will invest $100 million “for the licensing, development, and marketing of music and audio content from historically marginalized groups.”

Joe Rogan Spotify controversy

A campaign against Joe Rogan is gaining steam. Multiple artists announced that they will be taking their music off of Spotify because the streaming company refuses to deplatform their podcast star. Critics of Joe Rogan say that his stance against COVID-19 vaccines is an example of misinformation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rogan has been critical of COVID-19 vaccines and the lack of research into other treatments. Joe Rogan recovered from COVID-19 and will not be getting a vaccine because he believes he has natural immunity.

Neil Young was offended by Rogan’s vaccine stance and announced the removal of his music from Spotify. Other artists followed suit, including Joni Mitchell and India Arie. India Arie cited Rogan’s clip calling black people apes as a reason for removing her music from the platform.

As people increasingly called for Rogan’s removal, clips of the comedian using the N-word surfaced. Rogan quickly addressed the resurfaced clips in a five-minute-long apology on his Instagram page.

Joe Rogan called the experience “a teachable moment.”