Here’s why Joe Rogan isn’t commentating at UFC 251

UFC 251 was hyped as a private island event, however, it turned out to be taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It is the first of four events taking place on ‘Fight Island’ so many fans expected iconic UFC commentator Joe Rogan to make the trip due to the magnitude of the event.
UFC president Dana White said the UFC 251 event, headlined by UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal, is trending to be the second-biggest fight in the company’s history — second only to Khabib Murmagomedov and Conor McGregor.
Is Joe Rogan commentating at UFC 251?
Paul Felder was set to be the color commentator for all four events. However, Felder was pulled from the event after being exposed to Din Thomas, who tested positive for Covid-19. Joe Rogan will be absent but Michael Bisping, Jon Anik, John Gooden, and Dan Hardy will be calling the fights at Fight Island.
As to why Joe Rogan isn’t on the broadcast team, the JRE experience host doesn’t commentate on UFC international fight cards. This should come as no surprise as Rogan revealed in 2016 that his busy schedule almost led to him walking away from the job.
“I signed for at least one more year. I was on the fence man, I just do too much shit. I’m too fu**ing busy. I don’t know if I’m doing myself or all the other things I do a disservice,” Rogan said to featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens during a JRE episode.
Rogan then revealed that he settled for limiting his workload.
“I had a conversation with Dana, we had a bunch of conversations. What I decided to do was no more international travel. No more flying across the planet.”