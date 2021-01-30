Sophie, Grammy-nominated Transgender singer, dies ‘following a sudden accident’ at 34

Sophie passed away at 34 following a “sudden accident.” Pic credit: Sophie/YouTube

Sophie, the Grammy-nominated Scottish singer and producer known for collaborating with pop stars such as Madonna and Charlie XCX, has died at 34.

Sophie’s U.K. record label, Transgressive, announced the artist’s passing in a statement posted to their website earlier today.

Sophie’s cause of death

Sophie’s management told The Guardian that the singer died around 4 a.m. on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, after a “sudden accident.”

The singer died after accidentally slipping and falling, Transgressive revealed in a statement published on their website.

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident,” the statement read. “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thanks everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity,” Sophie’s management said, according to the Guardian.

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Fans, admirers, friends, and fellow musicians have been paying tribute on social media.

Among celebrities who paid tribute on Twitter were the French singers Christine and the Queens (Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier) and Yelle (Julie Budet).

Others include the English singer Sam Smith and the Canadian singer Peaches (Merrill Nisker).

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

We have just lost our most inspiring friend. SOPHIE was a diamond. We can’t believe this is happening.

We love you, see you up there.



Yelle & GrandMarnier pic.twitter.com/6QCWEPrVcu — YELLE Ⓨ (@yelle) January 30, 2021

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

I’m heartbroken.

Thank you Sophie Rest In Power!

You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy! pic.twitter.com/VZ1v9UNSb5 — Peaches (@peaches) January 30, 2021

Who was Sophie?

Sophie Xeon was born in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sophie was a DJ, singer, songwriter, and producer.

The statement by Sophie’s management described the artist as “a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

Sophie’s debut single Nothing More to Say came out in 2012. The singer was known for hit singles Bipp and Lemonade, released in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Sophie’s debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides came out in 2018. The album earned the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The Lemonade singer was professionally affiliated with the pop music collective, PC Music, and worked with top artists, such as Charli XCX and Madonna.

Sophie worked with Charli XCX on her EP Vroom Vroom and with Madonna on her 2015 hit single, B***h I’m Madonna.

The Bipp singer also worked and collaborated with artists, such as rapper Shygirl, rapper Vince Staples, Cashmere Cat, Kim Petras, and the British pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma.

Sophie was a trans woman

Sophie’s identity remained secret during the first years of the artist’s music career.

In 2017, Sophie same out as a transgender woman in the music video (see below) for the artist’s single, It’s Okay to Cry.

It’s Okay to Cry was the lead single from Sophie’s album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

Sophie told Paper Magazine in a 2018 interview that “Transness” was about “taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren’t fighting against each other and struggling to survive.”

Sophie’s management asked media outlets not to use pronouns for the artist, according to The Guardian.