Sofia Vergara shares some glamorous selfies as she poses with several over-sized sunglasses

Sofia Vergara looked summer-ready in some fun shades and outfits Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara is looking glamorous and ready for summer!

The America’s Got Talent co-host and Modern Family star, 48, shared some fun pictures to her Instagram page as she modeled several different looks all complete with huge sunglasses.

Sofia Vergara shared some fun poses to celebrate National Sunglasses Day

In her first snap, Sofia looked bright and bold in a daffodil-yellow, knitted top, her lips a deep mauve and some gold jewelry hanging from her neck and adorning her earlobes.

Some big aviator-style glasses covered her eyes as she looked at the camera and her golden chocolate hair was loose around her face and shoulders.

Next, the actress gave a more sophisticated vibe, wearing her long hair back in a low ponytail as she rocked a ruched, puffy shoulder, beige/gray top, tan chokers that culminated in a sparkly green heart at the nape of her neck, opalescent dangling earrings, and some dark, cat-eye shaped shades.

In her third photo, Sofia was back to a more casual look, with her hair cascading once again over her shoulders and her shoulders peeking out above a low-sitting, turquoise, and green top.

No jewelry could be seen but there was a glimpse of her eyes behind the over-sized, round sunglasses that covered them.

The final picture in the summer-inspired series showed Sofia looking as glam as ever with her hair down again but elegantly tucked behind one ear and looking like it had been smoothed down.

She wore what appeared to be an over-the-shoulder black dress, and a gold necklace going around her throat.

One hand lightly caressed her face, showing off a giant sparkly ring, presumably her engagement ring from her husband Joe Manganiello.

The final sunglasses were arguably the most bling-worthy and showy, with the sides of the frames splitting off into Y-shaped embellishments, the sparkles dotting along the top and bottom.

Sofia gained fame in Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

Aside from being the newest member on the America’s Got Talent panel (and getting to press the all-powerful golden buzzer last year), Sofia is most well-known for playing Gloria on the hit TV series Modern Family from 2009-2020.

During her time on the show, Sofia was nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She took home a 2014 SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with the other cast members, and was a People’s Choice Award winner in 2017 for Favorite Comedic TV Actress.

Sofia currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Joe and Sofia’s only child, son Manolo.