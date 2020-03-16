Modern Family’s French bulldog Stella has died

Sad news for fans of Modern Family as Beatrice, the French Bulldog who played Stella on the show, has died. Stella was the pet dog of Ed O’Neill’s character Jay Pritchett on ABC’s popular mockumentary.

As reported by The Blast, Beatrice is thought to have passed away a week ago from unknown causes. The Bulldog was represented by the Good Dogs Animal agency, who has yet to comment publicly on Beatrice’s demise.

The character of Stella was introduced way back in season 2 when character Jay Prichett reluctantly got the French Bulldog.

Stella was first played by another French bulldog named Brigette, but Beatrice took over the role in season 4 in 2012.

Over time Jay became more and more fond of Stella, showering her with gifts and affection, much to the disdain of Jay’s wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

Beatrice’s owners Guin and Steve Solomon spoke in an interview with blog Bodie on the Road back in 2017 about Beatrice’s time working on the show.

Ed O’Neill loved Beatrice

They spoke about how Ed O’Neill doted on Beatrice in real life, just like his character did on the show.

“Ed O’Neill is in love with her! It’s very easy working with him because he brings Beatrice treats like popcorn and always looks out for her,” said Guin Solomon.

Guin added, “We’ll be doing scenes in the backyard by the pool, and in between takes he’ll say [Ed O’Neill], ‘Would you please get Beatrice an umbrella, she’s in the sun!'”

The crew and Beatrice loved to play together, and she was considered to be one of the family.

Beatrice had her own “trailer” on set of Modern Family

Apparently, the doggo had her own trailer, well, she had her own crate where she could sit and relax.

Guin said she often had to be put in her crate to calm down after getting excited on set. No doubt, these calming moments led to the fabulous deadpan performances that made her so beloved.

Beatrice’s credits also included Workaholics, The Kominsky Method, plus numerous commercials, including Dunkin’ Donuts, Samsung, and Chase.

Last month Modern Family paid tribute to Marsha Kramer, who sadly died in January. Kramer had played Jay Prichett’s assistant Margaret on the show.

Her last appearance was in Season 11, Episode 12, which aired in January.

Veteran screen actress Norma Michaels also died this January at 95-years-old; she was primarily known for her roles in Modern Family and Queen of Hearts.

Beatrice’s death coincides with the end of Modern Family, which after 11 seasons, has wrapped up filming its final episode.

On the last day of filming, Sofia Vergara posted a video of the cast and crew celebrating the end of the show’s run.