Norma Michaels death: Veteran actress known for Modern Family, Queen of Hearts roles dead at 95

Norma Michaels, a veteran screen actress with an extensive career in TV and film, passed away at the age of 95.

Michaels was best known as Josephine from Queen of Hearts, but her movie and TV credits are extensive. She was also known for roles in Modern Family, 2 Broke Girls, and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Norma Michaels’ final television role before her death came in 2016 when she played Mildred Lynch on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In addition to her numerous TV roles, Michaels made a career for herself in film as well. She appeared in comedies including Easy A, Wedding Crashers, Bad Ass, and Don’t Mess With The Zohan.

Her final film role was in the indie movie Hello, My Name is Doris, where she played Doris’ mother. Sally Field played Doris in the film.

Norma Michaels also spent some time on Days of our Lives.

News of Michaels’ death came via the Desert Sun, the local newspaper where her obituary was shared. They reported that Michaels passed away peacefully in her home in Palm Springs on Saturday, January 11, at the age of 95.

Norma Michaels enjoyed an acting career that spanned several decades, beginning with The George Gobel Show in 1954. From there, Michaels played bit parts on many classic TV hits, including The Cosby Show and Step by Step.

She did take a break from acting in the ’80s to become a therapist, only to return in 1987 to take on the role of Mrs. Belker on Highway to Heaven.

According to the New York Post, Norma was survived by her longtime manager Jasper Cole and his husband, Dennis Turone. She also leaves behind several cousins.

A memorial service and celebration of life is being planned for Norma Michaels and is expected to take place in March 2020.