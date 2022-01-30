Snoop Dogg says he can’t be canceled in rant about cancel culture

Snoop Dogg said he can’t be canceled. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Cancel culture is one of the most controversial things in today’s society.

It isn’t anything new, as cancel culture has tried to wipe out everyone from the Dixie Chicks and Colin Kaepernick to Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogen.

However, a few celebrities have proven they are immune to cancel culture.

Chappelle caught a lot of flack for his recent comedy special, but it was never removed from Netflix and he still has a loyal fanbase who continues to follow him.

However, others like Colin Kaepernick, have never returned, although he moved on from the NFL to a career as an activist.

Another celebrity has not been canceled, but he believes if it happened, he would be back in a week.

Snoop Dogg says he can’t be canceled

Snoop Dogg has not been canceled, but he feels if it happened he could withstand the heat.

Snoop Dogg appeared on Behind the Vest with Druski and they veered into the idea of cancel culture.

“I wish a motherf**ka would try to cancel me,” Snoop Dogg said. “It’s only believable if you believe it when they trying to cancel you.”

He mentioned how both DaBaby and David Chappelle were targets of cancel culture.

“You see certain motherf**kas, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that s**t.’”

Snoop then said that if people tried to cancel him it would take him “a week” and he’ll “be back up.”

“You got to know that your base is your base,” he said. “The cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ Let’s match up”

Steve Harvey claims cancel culture is destroying comedy

Steve Harvey said cancel culture is why he doesn’t tour and do stand up comedy any more.

He points out that comedian tours are sponsor-driven and cancel culture means they can’t tell certain jokes. He said you can’t tell just jokes about puppies and bushes all the time.

“Political correctness has killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings,” Harvey said. “But what people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody.”

He said that if he had to make a living as a stand up comedian, he could never maintain it.

“Some of these jokes will have to be about people, because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I’ll have to wait until I’m done. And I’m not done. I want to do one more. I’ll probably have to call it ‘This Is It.’”