Snoop Dogg says ‘Free Bill Cosby’, curses at Oprah, Gayle King over Harvey Weinstein connection

Snoop Dogg has never been one to hold his tongue, and now, he’s taking aim at Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King in an epic social media rant where he questions why they haven’t taken down the already disgraced Harvey Weinstein.

The iconic West Coast rapper isn’t the only one angry after Gayle King brought up the rape allegations against Kobe Bryant just weeks after his tragic death. Now, he’s putting both Gayle and her bff Oprah on blast for failing to shine a spotlight on Weinstein.

Snoop would also like to know why Oprah didn’t speak out against her “spiritual healer” Joao Teixeira de Faria, better known as Joao de Deus, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being convicted of four rapes.

Snoop Dogg wants justice

In recent weeks, Oprah Winfrey has continued to receive criticism after it was learned that she had backed out of a Russell Simmons documentary that was said to spotlight sexual misconduct allegations against the music mogul.

But the fact that she ever supported the upcoming program and Gayle King’s quickness to remind her audience of Kobe’s rape allegations seems to be enough to have set the rapper off.

Snoop took to Instagram in a string of posts aimed at the powerful daytime duo, calling them out for rubbing elbows with some pretty unsavory characters while calling out others, like Kobe, who was never even convicted of a crime.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King under fire

The first point that Snoop Dogg made is that Oprah Winfrey didn’t have anything to say when her “spiritual healer” João Teixeira de Faria, better known as Joao de Deus (Joao of God), was convicted of four rapes and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

In his first post directed at Oprah, Snoop questioned if it was “only blacks” that Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King want to “interview and try to tarnish they reputation over accusations” before calling them a few select expletives “on behalf of the whole hood.”

Then he proceeded to share a handful of pictures showing both Oprah and Gayle posing happily alongside Harvey Weinstein, who is currently on trial and has been accused by at least 60 women now of crimes ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault and rape.

Weinstein has become the face of the #MeToo movement in the time since actresses began speaking out against him, but Oprah denied knowing anything about his actions, only admitting during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow that she thought he was a bully.

“Was I friendly with Harvey? Yes, I was friendly with Harvey. Was I in association with Harvey for the ‘Butler’ movie? Yes, but of course I didn’t know any of this was going on,” Winfrey said.

So how does Bill Cosby tie into all of this? In that same interview, Oprah brought him up.

“It had been coming with Cosby and nothing happened, it had been coming with Bill O’Reilly … even with the President of the United States, where people can hear the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape and yet, nothing happens,” Winfrey said. “It had been coming and so that moment was the moment where it all crystallized.”

Snoop Dogg is not the only one who has called out Oprah Winfrey with accusations that she only targets black men. 50 Cent has also been very vocal about Oprah and her failure to call out many prominent men but taking aim at black men such as Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby.

When it comes to Gayle King, she is catching a lot of heat now too after calling out Kobe after his death, a move that many are outraged over because, as Snoop put it, “Kobe was our superhero.”