Snoop Dogg wishes LGBTQ community happy Gay Pride in poignant exchange with drag queen Sham Ibrahim

While out celebrating Gay Pride in LA, pop artist Sham Ibrahim had the experience of a lifetime with her hip hop idol, Snoop Dogg.

Sham is known for sharing art with top celebrities and wanted to present Snoop with a custom piece, but what went down during their meetup at the KROQ Weenie Roast in Dana Point was beyond all expectations.

“I went to the KROQ weenie roast in Dana Point to give Snoop some artwork I made for him,” Sham told Monsters & Critics exclusively. “I met him in his trailer, gave him the artwork, and we smoked a joint. While we were smoking that weed he told me that he knows the original Drag Queen (as he put it) RuPaul!”

In the video above, Snoop Dogg and Sham can be seen sharing a joint, and taking photos together. Snoop chatted with Sham, talking about hanging out with RuPaul during this incredible moment before taking the time to wish everyone celebrating — happy gay pride.

“And then, he wished everyone a happy gay pride! I was nervous to meet him because, as much as I love him, there’s a lot of homophobia in hip-hop and I was afraid it might not have gone well..” Sham explained.

“But he was so beyond nice, so amazing, so welcoming, and genuinely real. This goes down as one of my favorite ever celebrity pop art Sham experiences EVER OF ALL TIME!”