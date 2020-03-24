Slim Thug reveals he has coronavirus: Rapper urges everyone ‘take this stuff seriously’

Houston-based rapper Slim Thug indicated he tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday, joining a number of other celebrities and people around the world who contracted COVID-19.

The hip-hop star shared the news with fans and others via an online video message through his Instagram account.

Slim Thug shares coronavirus update online

On March 24, rapper Slim Thug — real name Stayve Jerome Thomas — shared the unfortunate news that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Thomas shared the news on his Instagram page with a video captioned, “Just found out I got coronavirus” (below).

“So check this out. No games being played, alright? The other day I got tested for the coronavirus, and it came back positive,” Slim Thug revealed in the video.

“As careful as I have been self-quarantined, staying at home, I might have gotten something to eat or something, did some stuff like that, simple stuff, nothing crazy,” he said.

Thomas would go on to urge others to be diligent during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m good, I don’t got no problems right now,” Slim Thug said.

“The other day I had a slight fever and a cough, I feel better now, no fever, nothing like that, I feel like I am good, you all better take this serious, coronavirus is real,” he added.

Slim Thug’s Instagram post brought commenters who wish him well and hoped he will get better. A number of musical artists and other celebs were among those social media users leaving comments.

Among them was former NFL star Deion Sanders who said, “Praying for u my brother.”

Hip-hop star Juicy J said, “Prayers up for ya mane 🙏🏿 u gone be good.”

Meanwhile, rapper Bun-B simply said, “Damn” in response to the news.

Others, including Paul Wall and DJ Envy, simply commented with hands together emoji to represent prayers going Slim Thug’s way as he recovers.

Slim Thug is one of several celebs with coronavirus

Slim Thug, who is known for many rap hits including Like a Boss, isn’t the first celebrity to reveal being struck by COVID-19.

Nearly two weeks ago, reports arrived that Tom Hanks and his wife both tested positive while in Australia. That news came as reports arrived from the NBA regarding the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, their first player to test positive.

Other NBA players and celebs have since been reported about with regards to positive tests for coronavirus. They include NBA star Kevin Durant, actor and musician Idris Elba, Bravo TV host Andy Cohen, and NFL head coach Sean Payton.

The pandemic continues to bring about the closure of major events and businesses, with many individual American states currently putting orders in place for allowing only essential employees to report to their workplace.

As of this report, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow around the world, as attempts are made to mitigate the damaging spread of coronavirus until effective vaccines and treatments are in place.

Visit the CDC website for the latest updated information on coronavirus safety measures.