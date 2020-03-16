Rudy Gobert health condition update: Jazz star gives video statement during coronavirus recovery

As Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert continues his recovery from coronavirus, he recently provided a health condition update to fans and a message for everyone in general.

The basketball star, who was the first to have a reported case of coronavirus in the NBA, recorded a video that was posted on various social media.

Rudy Gobert posts an update about his health condition

Rudy Gobert appears to be in good spirits, and his health is improving. He gave a new update through a recorded video.

On Sunday, the NBA’s Twitter account posted the video in which the Jazz star extended his gratitude for everyone’s support and concern.

He also urged people to do their best to take precautions to remain safe in these times involving the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m gonna start by saying thank you to all the people that have been supportive and all the positive energy. It really means a lot,” Gobert said in the video.

“As for myself, I’ve been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the healthcare people of Utah and Oklahoma City,” he added.

“As you may already know. I’m just wanting to make sure to remind you guys to keep washing your hands frequently with soap and water. Try to avoid touching your face, your nose, your eyes, and of course, try to avoid making unnecessary contact with people,” Gobert said as part of his message.

He also mentioned that “it’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you.”

Gobert was first NBA player to test positive

Rudy Gobert was the first of three NBA players to have tested positive for coronavirus, so far. The second was his Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell.

As of Saturday, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tested positive. Wood played in a game against Gobert and the Jazz.

After that game, Wood played against the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, raising concerns that those teams’ players would need to be tested as well.

In another report, the Toronto Raptors’ test results came back negative. The Raptors were the last team that Rudy Gobert had played against prior to his testing positive for coronavirus.

Jazz star apologized for actions, pledged funds

Once the news of Rudy Gobert having coronavirus arrived, it brought plenty of reminders of his behavior in the days before that news.

That included the viral video of him joking around during a media session, touching the audio recorders and microphones set up on a table he was at.

Gobert eventually issued an apology on his official Instagram account (below).

Additionally, the NBA announced this past Saturday that Gobert is donating $500,000 to assist those affected by the coronavirus and the associated closures.

Of that pledged money, $200,000 will go to the Vivint Smart Home Arena’s part-time employees in Salt Lake City, as their jobs were impacted by the NBA deciding to suspend the remainder of the season.

Another $100,000 each of the funds will go to the coronavirus, related social services in Utah, Oklahoma City, and Gobert’s home country of France.

Gobert was one of several NBA players to make pledges. Others have included Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetotokounmpo, Kevin Love, and Blake Griffin.