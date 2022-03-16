Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make out in Costa Rica while vacationing to celebrate his retirement

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev share a smooch on the beach in Costa Rica following White’s retirement. Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are in Costa Rica and have been keeping fans up-to-date with their latest excursions.

Both actor Dobrev and snowboarder White have recently shared numerous posts of their tropical vacation to their Instagrams that include zip-lining, horseback riding, spa day shenanigans, and smooches on the beach.

The two first announced their relationship to their followers in May of 2020 and have been together ever since.

The couple are vacationing to celebrate White’s retirement

The former Vampire Diaries actor is currently on a getaway with White to celebrate his retirement from his professional snowboarding career.

After ending his successful time on the halfpipe as a five-time Olympic competitor and a three-time Olympic gold medalist, he announced that this year’s winter Olympics were officially his last.

Dobrev posted a set of two photos of her and White on a beach with the caption, “S**t, if this is what #RetiredLife looks like… should I retire too?”

The photos show the couple both smiling and kissing on the beach with absolute happiness.

Dobrev first showed moments of the congratulatory trip last week with a series of different pictures. The snapshots included the actress in a bikini, tropical views from the resort, their luxury bedroom, and another smiley photo of the couple.

“Pura vida,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Since then, Dobrev has posted consistently to her feed to update her followers on what the two have been doing. She posted them horseback riding, hanging out in a hot tub, zip-lining, and enjoying a day at the spa.

Shaun White has also been keeping his fans “in the know” on Instagram. He first posted solo snaps of him at the resort in Costa Rica wearing a shirt that featured the classic Lion King phrase, “Hakuna Matata.” He accompanied the photos with the caption, “It means no worries…. #retired.”

Seems like the former snowboarder was happy to finally relax and ready to enjoy his “worry-free” tropical getaway.

Shaun White’s retirement from his Olympic snowboarding career

White, 36, has had an incredibly successful snowboarding career as a consecutive Team USA halfpipe Olympic competitor from 2006 to 2022.

He won his first gold medal on the halfpipe in 2006 at the Winter Games in Torino, followed by another gold in 2010 in Vancouver and most recently in 2018 in PyeongChang.

White first began snowboarding professionally at the age of 13. Besides becoming an Olympian, he has had a long list of other achievements – including 10 ESPY awards for Best Male Action Sports Athlete and Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete, and being featured on the cover of Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” in 2016.

On February 18, the athlete took to Instagram at this year’s Winter Olympics to inform his followers that it was his final time competing. “I slid down the halfpipe at the Olympics for the final time,” he wrote in a sentimental post that included multiple slides of text to reflect and thank everyone who made his career possible.

With many challenging yet successful years as an Olympian under his belt, it’s no wonder White has shown such excitement for his well-deserved retirement.

Due to the happiness that radiates through their vacation photos, spending it on the paradise beaches of Costa Rica alongside his girlfriend Nina Dobrev may just be the perfect way to kick off his next journey in life.