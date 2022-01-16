Nina Dobrev shows off striped ensemble and pointy black heels while doing press for upcoming movie

Nina Dobrev showed off her press outfit for Redeeming Love. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actor Nina Dobrev recently shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her press outfit for her upcoming movie Redeeming Love.

Dobrev, best known for playing Elena Gilbert in the television series The Vampire Diaries, has had a busy year in the entertainment world. In 2021, she starred in the Netflix holiday flick Love Hard alongside comedian Jimmy O. Yang and Never Have I Ever’s Darren Barnet.

She also co-produced the Eli Roth documentary Fin.

Nina Dobrev looked stunning during press for upcoming movie

Dobrev was glowing in her recent Instagram pictures which she captioned, “press daze.” The actor was seen posing on a mustard yellow couch decorated with brown pillows. Beside her is a wooden coffee table with a tree-like plant and a bird statue.

Her casual-but-stylish outfit fits the scene perfectly. In the two pictures, the 33-year-old actor was donning a long ensemble with blue and white horizontal stripes. The outfit appears to be a matching two-piece in the second image.

The top of the ensemble is collared and has a row of buttons before meeting the tailored skirt.

What’s Redeeming Love about?

Dobrev’s latest movie Redeeming Love is based on a novel by Francine Rivers. The historical drama stars Fate: the Winx Saga’s Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis in leading roles. Decider wrote that they play “a young couple who grapple with relentless perseverance to keep their love alive in the California Gold Rush of 1850.”

Dobrev joins the cast playing Mae, mother to Cowen’s character Angel. In the book, Mae struggled to support her family and had to turn to unconventional means for money. Also in the cast is Logan Marshall-Green and Famke Janssen.

The original author of the Redeeming Love book co-wrote the script with D.J. Caruso and has teased the upcoming release on her Twitter account. Along with the teaser, she shared a new organization that was launched with the same name.

The New York Times bestseller wrote to her 17.5K followers, “I’m very excited about Redeeming Love—the movie—being released January 21. But I have other exciting news I want to share, and that is the launch of the Redeeming Love Sanctuary Foundation.”

Rivers continued, “Please check out the website: https://redeeminglovesanctuary.org Together we can make a difference!”

The organization’s website reads, “Inspired to action by Francine Rivers’ internationally bestselling novel and movie Redeeming Love, we financially support non-profits and 501c3 organizations on the frontlines that help survivors of sex trafficking and abuse.”

Redeeming Love is scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022.