Sharon Stone admits she had 9 miscarriages in support of Peta Murgatroyd

Sharon Stone revealed the number of miscarriages she has had in her life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sharon Stone shared a large piece of her past through a recent comment on social media.

The big-time 90s actress commented on an Instagram post by People, in which the publication shared the story of Dancing With The Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd’s journey of having a [third] miscarriage while her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine.

Stone chimed in on the post to recognize those who have gone through similar situations and gave her opinion on the matter of women’s health.

Sharon Stone revealed she had nine miscarriages in her past

Although Stone has been open about her previous health trauma, including having a near-death brain hemorrhage and stroke, she revealed in her comment that she has also suffered nine miscarriages over the course of her life.

“We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss,” Stone said in her comment. “I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.”

“Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort,” she continued.

Pic credit: @people/Instagram

Stone’s words have earned the “top comment” spot on the post – garnering over 680 likes and many empathetic condolences for the actress’ loss.

Sharon Stone’s outlook on life after previous ‘brush with death’

In 2021, Stone published her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice. The book went in-depth about Stone’s health struggles in the past and how she saw her resurgence after her stroke as a “second life.”

Stone suffered a massive, near-fatal stroke in 2001 that caused a nine-day brain bleed and forced her to take a 2-year career hiatus in order to recover.

“I think when your life changes so dramatically, you have to re-assess everything,” she said in an interview promoting her book. “That ‘don’t sweat the small stuff’ is very very true, and I think you really learn to prioritize your life. In my case, I just felt so blessed to live, and I felt that my life purpose was quite redirected and the gratitude I had, just to live.”

Even though Stone had gone through much significant loss in her life, she still kept the perception that she didn’t “lose.”

“Loss and grief is a journey, it’s not something that just comes and goes, it’s something that comes and goes in waves until the waves suppress and become gentle,” Stone said. “It’s something you just have to learn and process.”

She also said that along with practicing Buddhism, she used meditation and yoga to help her heal and get through the difficult moments in her life.

Despite her previous traumas, including the suffering of her nine miscarriages, Stone concluded that the only way to move on was to not dwell on the hardships and keep moving forward.

“All I could do from my experience was to learn and to grow,” she said. “And not hang on to any bitterness.”