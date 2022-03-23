DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd releases emotional video about Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. Pic credit: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd has dealt with a lot of stress over the past few weeks as her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy was trapped in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country.

While Maksim was there, he was posting regularly to make sure the world saw what was happening in the country.

This meant that his wife Peta saw firsthand the devastation and destruction caused by the Russian invasion.

While Maksim said he was only speaking personally to very few people, including his wife and brother Val, Peta couldn’t rest easy until he was out of Ukraine.

Now, Peta is looking at the situation in Ukraine, saying it has broken her heart.

Peta Murgatroyd gets tearful about situation in Ukraine

Peta took to her Instagram Stories and mentioned that the deaths and displaced families in Ukraine are devastating her.

In tears, she spoke to her over 972,000 followers.

“This is continually breaking my heart,” Peta said in the video. “I’m struggling to get through some days.”

“Sometimes I have great days, other days I have terrible days because I just can’t get this out of my head. “I’ve walked those streets, I’ve been there. It is such a beautiful country.”

“And the children that are dying right now.”

Peta also mentioned that when Maksim returned home, the two tried to find ways to help and said they are “continually thinking about what’s going on there every single day.”

“Now it’s time to heal,” she continued. “We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s ok.”

Pic credit: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Maksim has returned to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Maksim couldn’t stay in the United States and do nothing.

While he has tried to help people find a way out of the country as Russian bombs it, he felt the need to go back to Poland and work on the ground with relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

After spending a short amount of time with his wife and son, Maksim is now back in Poland.

“These towns are running out of space,” Maksim said. “This is an actual problem, these few towns announced they cannot accept any more refugees. Currently where I’m in, in Warsaw, everywhere you go is Ukrainian. Everybody is a refugee.”

He also promoted a GoFundMe campaign to help the refugees.

